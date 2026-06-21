Governor Newsom proclaims State of Emergency in Los Angeles for the Boyle Heights fire response

California predeploys public health and emergency resources, including 5.5 million N95 masks

What you need to know: Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a State of Emergency for Los Angeles County in response to the ongoing warehouse fire in the Boyle Heights area. The proclamation enables the state to further support local response efforts, protect public health, and coordinate resources as firefighters continue working to contain the incident. Para leer este comunicado en español, haga clic aquí.

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a State of Emergency for Los Angeles County in response to the ongoing warehouse fire in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, directing state agencies to support local response efforts and help protect public health and safety.

The emergency proclamation authorizes the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and state agencies to provide additional assistance and resources as needed to support response and recovery efforts and mitigate impacts to surrounding communities.

“California is mobilizing to support Los Angeles as firefighters and emergency personnel continue their work to contain this fire and protect surrounding communities. While local officials continue to lead this response, the State of California is prepared to help safeguard public health, support emergency operations, and assist impacted residents. We are coordinating closely with our local partners, deploying specialized expertise, and pre-positioning critical supplies so communities have the support they need both now and throughout recovery.” Governor Gavin Newsom

The State of Emergency proclamation directs state agencies to coordinate closely with local partners, provide emergency management support, suspend public contracting rules for emergency response resources, and help expedite access to resources necessary to support response and recovery operations.

“Cal OES is working side-by-side with the City and County of Los Angeles and our regional partners to ensure they have the resources, information, and support necessary to respond to this incident,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “The State of Emergency allows us to further streamline coordination efforts and leverage additional state capabilities as needed. Our focus remains on protecting communities and supporting locally led response operations.”

State resources predeployed

The Cal OES remains in close coordination with the Los Angeles Office of Emergency Management, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles City and County officials, and other local partners.

While local officials have not requested additional state resources at this time, California has proactively pre-positioned and made available significant public health and emergency response assets should conditions warrant their deployment.

These resources include:

5.5 million N95 respirator masks available for distribution to impacted communities.

Commercial-grade air purifiers available for deployment to evacuation centers, community facilities, and other public spaces.

Bottled water and other emergency supplies available through the state’s logistics network.

Enhanced air quality monitoring and technical support resources.

In addition, Cal OES has deployed Cal OES Fire and Rescue Branch leaders with specialized technical expertise to work alongside local fire officials and provide consultation on suppression strategies and operational considerations associated with complex warehouse and hazardous materials fires.

California previously deployed similar technical expertise during the Garden Grove hazardous materials incident in Orange County, where state-local coordination helped support operational decision-making and response efforts. The same collaborative approach is being utilized to support local officials as they manage the Boyle Heights incident.

The State of California remains prepared to provide additional personnel, equipment, public health resources, and logistical support should local officials determine those resources are needed.

Air quality and public health support

The warehouse fire has produced significant smoke and particulate matter that may affect air quality in surrounding neighborhoods.

To support public health monitoring efforts, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is coordinating with local and regional partners to ensure access to air quality information and technical expertise. State agencies continue to monitor conditions and stand ready to deploy additional monitoring resources if requested.

California also has protective equipment and air filtration resources available to support community needs, particularly for vulnerable populations, including seniors, children, pregnant individuals, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Public health and safety guidance

Residents in and around Boyle Heights and surrounding communities are encouraged to:

Follow all guidance, advisories, evacuation notices, and shelter-in-place orders issued by local authorities.

Stay indoors whenever possible and keep doors and windows closed.

Run air conditioning systems on recirculation mode if available.

Use an N95 respirator or similarly rated mask when outdoors in areas affected by smoke.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities, especially if smoke or odors are present.

Monitor symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, or eye irritation and seek medical attention if needed.

Check on neighbors, seniors, and others who may be particularly vulnerable to smoke impacts.

Stay informed through official local emergency alerts and air quality updates.

State agencies will continue coordinating through Cal OES with local partners and remain prepared to provide additional resources and support as conditions evolve.

Residents in and around the Boyle Heights area are encouraged to follow guidance from local officials, monitor air quality conditions, and avoid impacted areas while emergency operations remain underway.

The text of the Governor’s emergency proclamation can be found here.