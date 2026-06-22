Zion Outdoors' 2026 Hardscape Comparison Guide Becomes Most Downloaded Resource in Company History

Growing homeowner demand for contractor transparency and material education prompts release of findings from more than 1,500 outdoor renovation projects.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Outdoors announced today that its 2026 Hardscape Comparison Guide has become the most downloaded educational resource in company history, reflecting a growing trend among homeowners seeking trustworthy information before investing in outdoor living projects.The guide, which compares popular hardscape materials based on durability, maintenance requirements, heat retention, warranty coverage, appearance, and long-term value, has quickly become a valuable resource for homeowners researching pool decks, patios, driveways, walkways, and outdoor living renovations.The guide released earlier this year shares Zion Outdoors findings from more than 1,500 outdoor renovation projects completed throughout Texas, identifying what the company believes are the 10 biggest mistakes homeowners make when hiring contractors."Homeowners are more educated than ever before, and that's a positive trend for our industry," said Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors. "The success of this guide tells us homeowners want transparency. They want to understand their options, compare materials, evaluate contractors, and make informed decisions before investing in their homes."Based on Zion Outdoors' experience, the company identified the following common mistakes:1. Choosing a contractor based solely on price2. Failing to verify reviews, insurance, and warranties3. Comparing materials based only on appearance4. Not understanding long-term maintenance requirements5. Delaying repairs that could prevent larger issues6. Focusing on products instead of installation quality7. Failing to establish clear expectations before construction begins8. Assuming all warranties are created equal9. Choosing the wrong material for how the space will actually be used10. Failing to research a contractor's experience and track record"After being involved in more than 25,000 outdoor living projects throughout my career, one thing has become very clear: informed homeowners make better decisions," said Jordan Winar, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors. "Most homeowners don't regret investing in quality. They regret not having enough information before making a decision. We created this guide to help people compare options, understand long-term costs, and avoid common mistakes before signing a contract."Winar also praised Bryant's leadership and customer-focused approach."Lael has an incredible ability to build systems, create clarity, and keep customers at the center of every decision," Winar said. "It's no surprise Stewart Title acquired his previous company. When we started discussing the opportunity to build Zion Outdoors together, I knew our skill sets complemented each other. His operational expertise combined with my thousands of outdoor living projects allowed us to create resources that genuinely help homeowners."Bryant echoed those sentiments regarding Winar's industry experience."Jordan's experience in outdoor living is exceptional," Bryant said. "Few companies let alone individuals in the country have had the opportunity to be involved in more than 25,000 projects. His understanding of materials, installation methods, contractor selection, and homeowner concerns has helped shape our company and the educational resources we provide. Homeowners deserve access to that knowledge before making one of the largest investments in their property."The growing popularity of the guide comes as Zion Outdoors continues to be recognized as a trusted source of expertise in the outdoor living and home improvement industry. Company leadership has been featured by KSAT-TV in San Antonio discussing outdoor living design trends, interviewed by Power100 regarding leadership, culture, and growth, featured by CW33 Dallas for its Walkways 4 Warriors™ initiative, interviewed by FM News 101 regarding the impact of inflation on homeowners and contractors, and appeared on The Steve Gruber Show discussing supply chain challenges, labor shortages, union strikes, and material availability within the outdoor living industry.These appearances reflect Zion Outdoors' commitment to educating homeowners and helping consumers make informed decisions before investing in their homes.The company hopes the guide will continue helping homeowners make more informed decisions while raising the standard of transparency within the outdoor living and home improvement industries.The complete 2026 Hardscape Comparison Guide is available as a free download at:About Zion OutdoorsFounded in 2023, Zion Outdoors is a Texas-based outdoor living company specializing in pool decks, patios, driveways, walkways, concrete resurfacing, and outdoor renovation solutions. The company has offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Waco and has earned recognition for its craftsmanship, innovation, customer experience, and community impact, including its Walkways 4 Warriors™ program, Qualified Remodeler and Chrysalis awards.. Through education, transparency, and industry-leading solutions, Zion Outdoors is committed to helping homeowners create exceptional outdoor spaces that bring families together.

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