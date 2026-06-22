New Voices Of Transformation Book Features Transformational Stories and Ideas By Impactful Thought Leaders

Voices of Transformation: Real Stories. Bold Action. Global Impact. Voices of Transformation

Dr. Elayna Fernandez announces new Voices Of Transformation book launch, featuring transformational stories and ideas by impactful storytellers and leaders.

Stories are medicine. Storytellers are healers.” — Dr. Elayna Fernández

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices Of Transformation Book Features Transformational Stories and Ideas By Impactful Thought LeadersAn award-winning story strategist, Creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytellingand founder of Transformational Storytelling University, Dr. Elayna Fernández, has announced the launch of her new story project: Voices of Transformation.“Voices of Transformation: Real Stories. Bold Action. Global Impact.” is launching on Amazon on July 2nd, a date observed globally as Freedom From Fear of Speaking Day.She’s not only developed a body of work through which she’s served millions of people with her stories, but has coached thousands of storytellers around the world and curated and compiled a collection of stories in her bestselling series.The philosophy that "Stories are medicine. Storytellers are healers." originates from Dr. Elayna Fernández, who has been teaching this principle through her transformational storytelling work for nearly two decades.“This initiative is a labor of love that required each author to shift and show up, and it is our intention that you feel our care and commitment to serve you. Our voices will assist you in moving across and into new perspectives, new beliefs, and, perhaps, even a new identity. As I guided each author in crafting their chapters, and started to see my vision come together, I witnessed their narratives transform so that you can, too, have a transformational experience reading through the pages of Voices of Transformation,” says Dr. Fernández about this new transformational book.The Voices of Transformation book features diverse authors, each seeking to make an impact in the world with their message, idea, and story.Rosa Cao Liu, whose chapter is titled “4 Steps for Young Professional Immigrants to Grow and Achieve their Goals,” shares “My intention is to help young professionals and immigrants discover and accept their identities, and develop a growth and empowerment mindset so they can become the best versions of themselves and achieve their goals.”J.Lynn Sherman, author of “How to Discover Trauma Freedom, Raw Authenticity, and Unshakable Confidence,” is seeking to help readers “whose minds, thoughts, programming, and inner critic have become the rulers of the past, present and future actions, thoughts, and self value.”Linn McKeown, wrote her chapter “2 Steps to Help You Become More Relaxed, Loving, Happy, and Healthy,” to “help people who have experienced a traumatic event, either personally or through a loved one and are feeling emotionally confused and tense, and who would enjoy comfort and healing to resolve their trauma.”Julie Oldbury shares her chapter “The Hidden Human Resources for Optimizing Perspective and Performance” for “those working inside systems (organizations, institutions, and even communities) who feel like they’re constantly managing problems but never getting to the root of them. It helps them see that what we often label as “people problems” are actually human system patterns.”Traci Shannon wrote her chapter, titled “How to Inspire Strength and Confidence in Vulnerable Moments” to “help those looking to make an impact in the world every day of their lives.”Vanessa Lopez, author of “2 Powerful Ways to Find Peace as a Death-care Provider,” assures her chapter “will help anyone working or currently pursuing an education in fields that operate with high levels of trauma, death, and grief.”Selena Wright shares that her chapter, “How to Transform Your Triggers and Live a More Empowered Life,” is for “people who are stuck in their relationships to bring awareness to what is really going on in their conflicts and how to move through them.”Melissa Ellen, author of “3 Steps to Perform Confidently in All Areas of Your Life,” shared that it “will help trauma survivors who have been shut down to consider opening back up and will also encourage singers and speakers to go deeper when it comes to expressing themselves.”By Sabrina Lindner, wrote her chapter, “How Your Unsolicited Advice Hurts Others and How to Avoid It,” and dedicates it “to all persons who experience fear and trauma due to cultural and gender labels, expectations and stereotypes, who wonder if they will ever get a chance to build a safe, connected, and meaningful life.” It is “meant to raise awareness on mental health conditions and how simple it can be to contribute to a collective healing process.”Dr. Sheri L. Wood, author of “3 Steps to Create Meaning, Peace, and Dignity Through Your Loss,” believes that her chapter “will help individuals who are going through loss. It will empower others to cultivate the simple yet easy to implement steps to grow through the loss they’re struggling with.”Dania Santana shared her chapter, “The Secret to Creating Inclusive, Accessible, and Thriving Communities,” to “help people understand the role language plays in the way we experience the world and the stigma many experience. At the organizational level, it will help non-profits, unions, social justice organizations and movements increase their memberships and influence to create positive change in our society.”Jill Bucaro, author of “How to Raise Healthy Eaters Without Mealtime Battles or Stress,” focuses on “supporting parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches, and nannies, who are aware of the health crisis our kids our facing, and wish they could do something to help.”Megan Babcock, author of “3 Simple Questions So You Can Start Getting Unstuck and Live Your Dreams,” says her chapter seeks to “help people who have a dream and know they want more out of life, but feel anxious and overwhelmed by their current situation. It is for those who are tired of staying stuck and are ready to become who they were created to be.”Jacquie Chandler shared “The Missing Operating System That Holds Our Wellness in Balance,” in her chapter, to help “educators and organizations seeking social solutions for climate change and childhood wellness, corporations seeking to bring community engagement to development projects to ensure the community is aligned with the ecosystem they seek to develop, and nature programs looking to expand the conversation.”Paula C. Perez, author of “4 Essential Steps to Attract, Date, & Marry the Man of Your Dreams,” shared that it is “designed to help single women who have given up on the hope of love and marriage because of their age or circumstances.”Rob Tillman is confident that his chapter, “A Simple, Yet Powerful Framework to Never Lose in Business,” offers “an an uncommon, alternate approach for solopreneurs, small business owners, employees, and even job-seekers toward designing their actions to only deliver success and escape the pitfalls with the traditional idea that situations can only be ‘win or lose.’”Shari Lillico, author of “3 Steps to Guide Women Back to Their Truest Selves and Their Power,” shares that her chapter “is geared more toward spiritual women, who are ready to look at and work with their deeper layers that are holding them back from living from their power and fully stepping into who they are.”Tony Jones shares his chapter, titled “How to Prevent Incarceration and Help Youth Enjoy a Safe and Thriving Future,” to help “young people who don’t know their rights, and who haven’t been taught how the justice system really works. It helps parents, caregivers, and educators who are desperate to protect their children but don’t always know how.”Essie Faye, author of “5 Easy Steps to Transform Your Classroom Chaos Into Calm,” assures that her chapter “will help educators in urban communities; new and veteran educators can benefit from my story, especially those who may be experiencing burnt out.”Alejandra Valenzuela shares “The Secret Technology of Rape and How to Remove Its Threats,” in her chapter, which “will support survivors of sexual assault to have greater faith that healing is possible, support perpetrators in seeing their actions and shadows from a different perspective, and support others in reimagining how to hold space for survivors when they open up about their traumatic experiences.”Mark Thompson, author of “5 Questions to Create a Game-Changing Strategy for Your Business,” shares that his chapter “will help CEOs and Senior Management discover blind spots that can be monetized to 10x returns and create sustainable competitive advantage.”Juliet Trail assures that “The Key to Positively Transform Self, Others, and Society,” chapter and her vision to spreading compassion “can help people of every age and culture.”Sangeeta Vaddadi, author of “Why Artificial Intelligence is Dangerous for Artists (and Everyone),” shares that her chapter “helps anyone irrespective of any age group, who wants to improve their mental health and overall well-being, but investing their time in traditional art related activities.”Shannon Wright Stocks shares “3 Practical Strategies to Build Lasting Friendships,” and tells us that her chapter “will help young people who are navigating adult friendships and need insight on how to maintain a healthy relationship.”Madison Wood, author of “How to Achieve Confidence and Connection at School, even with Learning Disabilities,” wrote her chapter to “help others who learn differently, to give them the confidence they need to know that they are not alone in their struggles and encourage them that they are unique in their own way.”Kimberly Urbanek shares her “5 Steps for Leaders to Reduce Conflict and Build Trust in the Workplace,” to “ help every organization, leader, or individual who is navigating a conflict within their workplace. It will not only enlighten them, but will bring greater personal and organizational safety to their work sites.”Christina Michele Kopaczewski, author of “The 3 Pillars to Thrive Through a Gray Divorce,” says her chapter is “for the woman navigating a gray divorce after investing her life into her family, and finds herself on a solo journey at this point in her life.”Jerry Schaefer shares “3 Principles to Flip the Script from Suffering to Paradise,” a chapter that “will help those who might be on the verge of giving up when times get really difficult to inspire them to keep plugging away.”Dr. Elayna Fernández and three of her four daughters also contributed chapters to the book:“How Leaders Can Cultivate a Safe and Inclusive Culture at Work,” by Elayna Fernández“Rewriting the Narrative With Literary Representation,” by Elisha Fernández“The Litmus Test for On-Screen Representation,” by Elyssa Fernández“Journaling from a Child’s Perspective,” by Eliana FernándezDr. Elayna wants to encourage readers to share their own stories and ideas to make an impact: “It’s not only our duty, but our privilege to create a better world where we all can transcend and thrive,” she expressed.The Voices of Transformation book will be available on Amazon on July 2. You can get your copy here: https://amzn.to/4eX6E6I ###About the Voices of Transformation ProjectThe Voices of Transformation project explores practical, research-based, and original frameworks, solutions, and ideas that can change everything, explained using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, and curated by its creator, Dr. Elayna Fernández herself.Voices of Transformation takes us inside the minds of extraordinary thought leaders from dramatically different backgrounds, contexts, and challenges, who use authentic heart intelligence to reveal their proven strategies for approaching global matters in simple yet powerful ways. Each perspective draws on hard-earned wisdom and decades of professional and lived experience across diverse fields.Voices of Transformation is an inspiring resource beyond simplistic formulas, abstract theories, or quick-fix tactics. Get ready for eye-opening insights and allow each voice to transform you, your family, your community, and the world around you, one idea at a time.###About Dr. Elayna FernándezBestselling author and poet, trauma researcher, and founder of the Transformational Storytelling University, Dr. Elayna Fernández is an award-winning, globally acclaimed Latina keynote speaker, storyteller, corporate trainer, and media personality. As a multiple-time trauma survivor, her mission is to teach impact-centered, trauma-informed, culturally competent storytelling to equip ourselves and those we love, lead, and serve to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole. She received the Lifetime Presidential Achievement medal for her contribution to organizations supporting at-risk families, children, and trauma survivors to prevent, buffer, and help people heal from ACEs. Connect with Dr. Elayna at thePositiveMOM.com/ef

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