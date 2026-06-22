PropCred Launches Independent Property Research and Valuation Platform to Help Australians Buy and Sell with Confidence

PropCred Research

PropCred gives Australians independent property valuations, risk insights and analyst-reviewed reports before they buy, sell or advise.

Buyers, sellers and agents can search any listed property at propcred.com/property, get free property analysis, and can also upgrade to a detailed analyst-reviewed report when they are ready to buy” — Matt Proctor, Principal Analyst, PropCred

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropCred , a Melbourne-based proptech startup, has launched an independent property valuation and property intelligence platform for Australian home buyers, sellers, investors and real estate professionals.The platform provides free property checks and detailed analyst-reviewed property reports designed to help Australians better understand fair market value before buying, selling or advising on a residential property.The launch comes as interest rate uncertainty, affordability pressure and changing property tax discussions continue to reshape how buyers and investors assess residential property value across Australia. Yet many Australians still rely on agent price guides, suburb medians and automated estimates that may not fully reflect the specific features, risks and context of an individual property.PropCred has been built to close that gap.“Most property estimates treat homes as rows in a database. PropCred is built around the reality that every property has features, risks and context that can materially change its value,” said Matt Proctor, PropCred spokesperson. “A buyer standing inside a property often sees things that no data record can capture.”PropCred’s valuation engine assesses Australian residential properties across 117 unique dimensions using advanced multimodal algorithms trained on Australian property auction sales data.Those 117 dimensions cover a wide range of factors that can influence residential property value, including land configuration, dwelling layout, street position, suburb demand, local liquidity, planning context, renovation status, condition, presentation and qualitative location signals that generic valuation tools may not capture.Beyond the algorithmic assessment, PropCred allows users to add their own observations about a property. These may include whether a home has been recently renovated, whether it is in original condition, whether it sits on a waterfront, cul-de-sac or corner block, whether power lines run nearby, or whether it has views, a pool, layout issues or other features that may affect value.PropCred’s platform processes those buyer-supplied insights alongside its structured property assessment to produce a value estimate that reflects the property as it is understood in the market, not just as it appears in a data record.“Most automated valuation tools rely heavily on structured data such as sales history, land size, bedrooms and bathrooms,” said Proctor. “Those inputs matter, but they do not tell the whole story. A renovated kitchen, a difficult block, a waterfront position, power lines at the rear boundary or a quiet cul-de-sac can all move price. PropCred combines what the data knows with what the buyer knows.”Detailed property reports are reviewed by property analysts before delivery, combining algorithmic assessment with human judgement on qualitative factors that data alone may not fully capture.PropCred offers free basic property checks for users seeking a quick algorithmic view of residential properties currently listed for sale across Australia. These checks are available at propcred.com/property at no cost.For buyers, sellers and professionals who need deeper analysis, PropCred offers detailed analyst-reviewed property reports for $39 per report Each report includes an estimated fair market value, comparable Australian auction sales evidence, key value drivers specific to the property, suburb demand context and risk flags covering planning, liquidity and future resale considerations.The platform currently covers approximately 90 per cent of new residential listings across Australia, giving buyers and sellers access to independent property value estimates for most homes currently on the market.For home buyers, PropCred provides independent due diligence before making an offer, bidding at auction or entering contract negotiations. For property sellers, PropCred helps identify how a property is likely to be assessed by the market before it is listed. For real estate agents and agencies, PropCred offers subscription programs that provide access to property intelligence at scale, supporting pricing conversations, appraisals, buyer education and listing preparation across property portfolios.“We built PropCred for everyone who has ever stood in front of a property and wondered whether the price being asked is fair,” said Proctor. “That is the problem we are solving for buyers, sellers and the professionals advising them.”PropCred is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. Free property checks are available at propcred.com/property. Detailed analyst-reviewed property reports are available for $39. Subscription programs are available for real estate agents and agencies.**Media enquiries:** [contact@propcred.com](mailto:contact@propcred.com)

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