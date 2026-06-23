How Couples Become “Strangers”: Relationship Coach and Author, Angela Dawn, Says It Starts Long Before Divorce

Angela Dawn

A growing cultural moment around Belle Burden’s book Strangers raises a deeper question: how do couples lose each other without realizing it?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A marriage doesn’t always end with a fight; sometimes it ends in silence. That’s the unsettling question driving the massive response to Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden, which continues to dominate bestseller charts and attract attention: how does a marriage slowly transform from intimacy into emotional unfamiliarity without either person noticing in time?

Relationship coach Angela Dawn, author of The Gateway to Sexual Mastery for Men: Stepping into Confidence, Stamina & Intimacy in Your Bedroom and Your Life, says the real story behind this conversation isn’t just heartbreak, it’s prevention, and the role of sustained emotional and embodied connection in keeping couples aligned.

Dawn notes that emotional disconnection often develops gradually when connection is no longer actively maintained. “To help avoid this outcome, both partners need to continue to feel connected and know who the other one is,” she says.

As Strangers has become a cultural touchpoint in conversations about long-term relationships, its account of a 20-year marriage ending in sudden silence has resonated with readers who recognize how easily emotional distance can build without obvious warning signs.

“When people read a story like this, what they’re really reacting to is fear,” Dawn says. “Not just of divorce, but of emotional disappearance. Of waking up next to someone and realizing you’ve slowly stopped knowing each other.”

While Strangers explores what happens after emotional disconnection takes hold, Dawn’s Tantra-based coaching focuses on prevention through maintaining ongoing presence, intimacy, and embodied connection between partners. In the pressure of daily life, children, work, and competing responsibilities, couples can gradually lose connection without noticing the shift as it happens.

“People don’t stay the same; they change,” she states. “Couples don’t need to wait until there is a problem. They can start working on intimacy and closeness now.”

Her Tantra coaching practice centers on what she calls “active intimacy” — a daily, intentional practice of staying emotionally and physically present with one another, even as life, stress, and routine pull partners in different directions.

“The goal isn’t just staying together,” Dawn explains. “It’s staying known. Again and again. Because intimacy isn’t a one-time achievement, it’s a continuous choice.”

Dawn says that emotional distance often develops quietly, without obvious markers or a single turning point.

“A lot of times, couples find themselves where they think everything is fine,” she explains, “but in reality, they’ve drifted apart. Through Tantra-based practices, I help couples keep intimacy and communication open in the relationship. Because unless couples are actively working on intimacy with their partners, they don’t really know each other in the way they think they do.”

As public conversation around Strangers continues to build, Dawn says the focus is shifting from fascination with how relationships fall apart to a growing urgency around how to keep them from getting there in the first place — through intentional, ongoing connection work.

“This story is resonating because it feels uncomfortably familiar to so many people,” she concludes. “But it doesn’t have to end there. There are ways to interrupt that trajectory long before someone walks out the door. The question isn’t just how couples become strangers, it’s how they stay known.”

About Angela Dawn

Angela Dawn is a relationship coach, intimacy expert, and best-selling author who specializes in helping couples rebuild emotional connection and sustain long-term intimacy. Her work focuses on transforming communication patterns and preventing emotional disconnection in committed relationships through embodied awareness and relational practices. She is also the co-host of the podcast Quickies With Angela and Caity, alongside co-host Caity, where they discuss modern relationship dynamics and intimacy topics.

To learn more: https://www.authenticheartcoach.com/couples-tantra

Angela Dawn is available for interviews.

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