New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching Named Best Therapy Practice in Voorhees, New Jersey for Second Consecutive Year

NJTLC Named Best Therapists and Marriage Counselors in Voorhees NJ

BusinessRate recognizes the practice’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional mental health and couples counseling to adults throughout South Jersey

We are honored to have been selected as the best therapy practice in Voorhees for the second year in a row. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our therapists.” — Dr. Larry Cohen

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching has served the Philadelphia and South Jersey communities for more than three decades, providing compassionate, effective, and personalized mental health care to adults and couples throughout the region. The practice specializes in helping clients overcome anxiety, depression, relationship challenges, grief and loss, addiction issues, trauma, and major life transitions. Recognized as the best therapy practice in Voorhees, New Jersey , NJTLC has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality therapy, marriage counseling , couples counseling, and life coaching services tailored to each client's unique needs.“We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row,” said Dr. Cohen. “This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our therapists who work every day to help people create meaningful and lasting change in their lives.”Unlike large, impersonal mental health organizations, New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching emphasizes personalized care and the development of a strong therapeutic relationship. The practice offers both in-person and virtual therapy sessions and serves adults seeking individual therapy, couples counseling, marriage counseling, and life coaching. The practice has become known for combining evidence-based treatment approaches with warmth, compassion, practical problem-solving, and a commitment to helping clients achieve meaningful personal growth.For many people searching for a therapist in Voorhees, New Jersey, finding the right fit can be challenging. New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching focuses on creating a supportive environment where clients feel understood, respected, and empowered. Therapists at the practice work closely with clients to address emotional, behavioral, and relationship concerns while creating strategies for lasting change.Marriage counseling and couples counseling remain among the practice’s most sought-after services. Many couples seek help to improve communication, rebuild trust, resolve conflict, strengthen emotional intimacy, and navigate significant life changes. Through professional marriage counseling, couples learn healthier ways to connect, solve problems, and develop stronger, more fulfilling relationships. The practice's marriage counselors work with couples facing a wide range of concerns, including recurring arguments, infidelity, parenting disagreements, and emotional disconnection.In addition to relationship counseling, the practice provides therapy for anxiety disorders, depression, stress management, grief, self-esteem issues, addictions, and personal development. Clients benefit from treatment approaches that are tailored to their individual needs, goals, and circumstances. This personalized approach has helped establish New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching as a trusted source for psychotherapy and counseling services in South Jersey.Over the past year, New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching has continued to expand its services and strengthen its presence throughout South Jersey. The practice maintains offices in Voorhees, Marlton, and Cherry Hill, making quality therapy, counseling, and mental health services accessible to adults across the region. The practice also offers secure online appointments, providing additional flexibility and convenience for clients throughout New Jersey.BusinessRate evaluates businesses using a variety of performance indicators, including customer feedback, online reputation, consistency, service quality, and overall marketplace performance. Receiving this recognition for a second consecutive year highlights the practice's continued reputation for excellence and reinforces its standing as the leading therapy and counseling practice in Voorhees, New Jersey.“Seeking help is often one of the most difficult steps a person can take,” Dr. Cohen added. “Our goal is to provide a welcoming, supportive environment where individuals and couples can develop the tools they need to move forward with greater confidence, resilience, and fulfillment. Whether someone is seeking therapy for anxiety, depression, relationship problems, or personal growth, we are committed to helping them build a healthier and more satisfying life.”For more information about New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching, visit www.NJTLC.com or call (856) 352-5428.About New Jersey Therapy and Life CoachingNew Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching is a private practice serving adults throughout South Jersey. Founded by Dr. Larry Cohen, the practice provides individual therapy, couples counseling, marriage counseling, and life coaching, both in person and online. With offices in Voorhees, Marlton, and Cherry Hill, the practice is committed to helping clients improve emotional well-being, strengthen relationships, overcome personal challenges, and create more meaningful and fulfilling lives.

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