THIS IS OUR WHY: DHS Honors Angel Dads on Father’s Day

Under the Trump Administration, American families come first

WASHINGTON — This Father’s Day, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) honors fathers, children, and spouses forever changed by violent crimes committed by illegal aliens who should have never been in our country.

After having been shuttered under the Biden Administration, the Trump Administration relaunched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE) to serve as a resource for victims and their families, providing direct access to alien custody information, victim services, and guidance.

As families across the nation observe Father’s Day, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recognizes the courage of fathers who advocate for loved ones lost to violent crime — a powerful reminder of the lasting impact on families and communities.

Marcus Coleman, Joe Abraham, and Doug Quets are three Angel Dads whose lives were shattered when their children were ruthlessly victimized by criminal illegal aliens and terrorists. Every day, DHS works tirelessly to prevent another tragedy from happening to another family like theirs.

Marcus Coleman (left) and daughter Dalilah (right)

“Dalilah changed my life forever,” said Marcus Coleman, father of Dalilah Coleman and founder of Stand With Dalilah, whose daughter was seriously injured at the age of 5 in a car accident caused by an illegal alien who was driving recklessly behind the wheel of a semi-truck. “She taught me that being a father is more than providing — it's protecting, advocating, and refusing to stay silent when change is needed. This Father's Day, I honor and stand with every Angel Father who turns his pain into purpose and his love into action.”

Katie Abraham (left) and her father, Joe Abraham (right)

“This Father's Day, our family is once again facing the unimaginable reality that Katie is not here. We should be celebrating her graduation from Ohio University and looking forward to all the milestones still ahead of her. Instead, we carry the weight of everything that was taken from her, and from us,” said Joe Abraham, whose daughter Katie, 20, was killed in a car accident caused by an illegal alien who was driving drunk. “Katie was intelligent, thoughtful, fiercely loyal, and full of promise. Her life mattered, and she deserved the chance to live it. I am deeply grateful that the Department of Homeland Security chose to honor Katie through Operation Midway Blitz. While no operation can undo the loss our family has endured, meaningful action to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens and prevent future tragedies ensures that Katie's story is not forgotten. Her memory now stands as a reminder that public safety matters, accountability matters, and every preventable loss leaves behind families forever changed.”

Nicholas Quets (left) and his father, Doug Quets (right)

“This weekend we will commemorate our second Father’s Day without our beloved son, Nicholas Douglas Quets, who was ambushed in a horrific failed carjacking by Sinaloa affiliated cartel members on October 18, 2024,” said Doug Quets, whose son Nicholas, 31, was shot and killed by Sinaloa Cartel members in Mexico while he was traveling to Rocky Point. “The terrorists, emboldened by failed Biden-era U.S. immigration policies which were weaponized against us, pursued Nick in eleven vehicles stolen from U.S. citizens on both sides of the border. After identifying him as a U.S. citizen they cowardly shot Nick in the back, through the heart, using weapons smuggled south from the U.S. effectively. Cartels exploited our uncontrolled border and weaponized our unenforced immigration laws against all of us. While nothing will bring Nick back, we are exceptionally grateful President Trump signed Executive Order 14157 designating Sinaloa and other Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).”

The VOICE Office was founded to help fathers like these and others affected by crimes linked to illegal immigration; it uses a victim-centered approach to provide them with information and services. Over the past year, the VOICE Office fielded nearly 900 calls — each representing a person seeking help amid trauma with a nexus to immigration.

According to ICE data from that same period:

87% of callers were victims or members of victims’ families.

25% of callers requested victim services or referrals.

Callers identified 815 total crimes linked to immigration violations.

62% of callers sought case status information or updates regarding offenders in custody.

The crimes reported by callers included some of the most serious offenses investigated by law enforcement agencies nationwide:

32% reported violent assault.

15% reported rape or sexual assault.

9% reported homicide or manslaughter.

7% reported family or partner violence.

6% reported stalking or intimidation.

The VOICE Office cuts through complexity, offering clarity and access to:

Offender custody information.

Guidance on enforcement and removal.

Referrals to victim assistance resources.

Registration for the DHS Victim Information Notification Exchange.

Support from trained personnel.

Surviving victims and families often face emotional, legal, and logistical challenges long after a crime occurs. The VOICE Office helps ensure victims get through that process.

ICE encourages victims, family members, advocates, and witnesses seeking assistance to contact the VOICE Office toll-free hotline at 855-48-VOICE (855-488-6423), available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

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