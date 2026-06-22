Asia Shipping Media rebrands as Splash Maritime Group

Splash Maritime Group logo with Singapore background

The transition to Splash Maritime Group reflects an ambition to build one of the maritime industry’s leading media, events and intelligence businesses

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Shipping Media, the Singapore-headquartered maritime media, events and intelligence company, has rebranded as Splash Maritime Group, reflecting the company’s evolution from a regional publishing business into a diversified global maritime information platform.Founded by Grant Rowles and Sam Chambers, the company has grown significantly since the launch of SinoShip magazine back in 2012. Today, its portfolio spans news, events, intelligence products and specialist maritime verticals serving audiences across the shipping, ports, offshore, logistics and technology sectors.The new group identity brings together a collection of established brands under the Splash banner, including Splash, SplashTech, a dedicated magazine division, and events Splash Singapore, Geneva Dry and the Maritime CEO Forum.“The Splash brand has become far better known internationally than Asia Shipping Media,” said co-founder Grant Rowles. “This rebrand reflects what the business has become and where we see future growth opportunities.”Co-founder and editorial director Sam Chambers said the new name aligns the company more closely with its global audience and expanding editorial coverage.“What started as a niche Chinese magazine has evolved into a much broader maritime media and intelligence business,” Chambers said. “The Splash name is now recognised across the industry, making this a natural step.”The rebrand comes as the company expands its focus on maritime technology, ports, logistics and data-driven intelligence products.While the corporate name changes, existing brands will continue to operate under their established identities.The company said the transition to Splash Maritime Group reflects its ambition to build one of the maritime industry’s leading media, events and intelligence businesses, while maintaining the entrepreneurial approach and editorial focus that have underpinned its growth.Visit the Splash Maritime Group corporate website at www.splashmaritimegroup.com

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