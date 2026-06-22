NEURO IQ™ Now Available Through Geotab Order Now Marketplace

New availability gives Geotab customers and resellers a faster path from fleet safety data to driver behavior change

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMPROVLearning™ , a leader in behavioral driver safety training, announced today that NEURO IQ™ is now fully available through the Geotab Order Now Marketplace, making it easier for Geotab customers and resellers to access personalized driver coaching powered by telematics data, AI, behavioral science, and memorable training content.Fleet safety programs have more data than ever. Telematics platforms, camera systems, alerts, and scorecards help identify risky driving events. But the harder question comes after the alert: what should we do next to change driver behavior?As IMPROVLearning puts it: If safety training videos worked, your insurance would be free by now.Fleet operators have invested heavily in telematics and cameras to identify risky driving. But visibility alone does not reduce liability. Once repeated warning signs appear in a company’s own safety data, the question becomes: what did the fleet do next? In today’s legal environment, unused safety data can quickly shift from operational insight to potential evidence that risk was known but not addressed.NEURO IQ™ helps to close that gap by transforming Geotab safety data into driver-specific coaching recommendations, personalized microlearning paths, and documented training records. Instead of relying on generic training or reactive event-based coaching, NEURO IQ™ analyzes the broader driver profile to identify behavior patterns and assign targeted interventions that address the habits behind risky driving.“Traditional fleet training often gives every driver the same program, or assigns training based on a single telematics event,” said Gary Alexander, CEO of IMPROVLearning™. “NEURO IQ™ takes a different approach. We look at the full driver profile and assign training designed to help change the behavior behind the event. If a driver has a pattern of harsh braking, the answer is not simply teaching them how to brake. The real opportunity may be improving how they scan, anticipate risk, and make decisions before they ever need to slam on the brakes.”Through Geotab Order Now, customers and resellers can now introduce NEURO IQ™ into their fleet safety strategy with less buying friction and a clearer path from data to coaching action.With NEURO IQ™ now available through Geotab Order Now, Geotab customers and resellers can:● Turn Geotab safety data into personalized driver coaching● Move beyond alerts, scores, and dashboard fatigue● Give fleets the missing next step after risk signals appear● Package behavior change into the Geotab safety ecosystem● Deliver more actionable coaching plan for supervisors“Blending comedy, AI, and behavioral science is what makes NEURO IQ™ different,” added Alexander. “We do not just want drivers to complete training. We want them to remember it, use it, and change what they do on the road. With 25 years of traffic safety experience behind us, we are excited to bring this next evolution of driver behavior training to the Geotab ecosystem.”AvailabilityNEURO IQ™ is now available through the Geotab Order Now Marketplace. Geotab customers and resellers can access NEURO IQ™ through the marketplace to support fleet safety, driver coaching, and behavior improvement initiatives.For more information, visit Geotab Marketplace or contact Fleet@IMPROVLearning.com.About IMPROVLearning™IMPROVLearning™ is a behavioral driver safety training company with more than 25 years of traffic safety experience and a mission to make training memorable, effective, and impossible to ignore.Born from a unique partnership with the world-famous IMPROV Comedy Club, IMPROVLearning™ pioneered a distinctive approach to driver education that combines entertainment, behavioral science, and practical safety instruction to improve attention, retention, and real-world application.The company has served more than 5 million graduates, is available on the GSA Schedule, and supports safety training for local, state, and federal agencies as well as private enterprises. IMPROV Learning’s training effectiveness has been validated by four independent studies. Through products including NEURO IQ™, SPIDER™ Method, and RecallBoost™, IMPROVLearning™ helps drivers, fleets, courts, government agencies, and organizations move beyond compliance and build lasting safer driving habits.Learn more at IMPROVLearning.com and on our LinkedIn.

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