Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on New Crummell Community Center

(Washington, DC) - On Monday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and community members will break ground on the new Crummell Community Center, a $35.6 million investment in Ward 5. This groundbreaking will celebrate the revitalization of the historic and long-vacant Alexander Crummell School, a project that will preserve the history of the building while creating a vibrant and modern community space that will serve generations to come.

The Mayor and District leaders will also highlight summer resources for DC families, including free meal sites which open across the city on Monday.

When:

Monday, June 22 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Delano Hunter, Director, Department of General Services

Thennie Freeman, Director, Department of Parks and Recreation

Where:

Crummell Community Center

1900 Gallaudet Street NE

*Closest Bus Routes: C71, C41*

*Closest Bikeshare: New York Ave & Hecht Ave NE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser's Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser