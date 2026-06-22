Beloved TV Actor Kelsey Grammer to Headline FreedomFest 2026 in Las Vegas

Kelsey Grammer

Emmy Award–Winning Star of Frasier, Cheers, and Broadway to Join Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreedomFest, known as “The World’s Fair of Liberty,” has announced that Emmy Award–winning actor Kelsey Grammer will headline its 2026 event in Las Vegas, bringing a major entertainment presence to one of the country’s largest gatherings focused on freedom, ideas, and public policy.

“Grammer is an ideal figure to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States,” says Mark Skousen, Founder of FreedomFest. “This year, he launched The American Revelation Foundation to help Americans rediscover the stories, principles, people, and ideas that have shaped the nation. Through storytelling, media, education, and cultural engagement, the organization aims to strengthen understanding, civic participation, and appreciation for America’s shared story.”

More information about The American Revelation Foundation is available at https://americanrevelation.org/

Grammer is best known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the television series Cheers and Frasier, a character widely regarded as one of the most iconic in television history. Over his career, he has earned six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, with work spanning television, film, and stage.

His television credits include Cheers, Frasier, and Wings. He has also appeared in films including X-Men, The Avengers, and Toy Story 2, and performed in stage productions such as Macbeth, My Fair Lady, and Beauty and the Beast.

On July 11 at Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Grammer will take part in a featured main-stage interview, a luncheon, and a VIP reception during FreedomFest 2026. He is also scheduled to attend the organization’s Saturday evening gala banquet.

“FreedomFest brings together voices from across culture, business, and public life to examine the ideas shaping America’s future,” said Skousen. “Kelsey Grammer’s long career in television, film, and theater, along with his public work, makes him a strong addition to this year’s program as we approach the nation’s 250th anniversary.”

FreedomFest 2026 will feature speakers from across entertainment, business, economics, politics, and technology, drawing attendees from around the country for discussions, debates, and networking centered on liberty and innovation.

Organizers also announced that actor, comedian, and producer Rob Schneider will appear in the 2026 lineup.

Additional speakers and programming details are expected in the coming weeks. Registration information is available at FreedomFest.com.

About FreedomFest

FreedomFest is an annual conference bringing together speakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to discuss ideas related to liberty, free markets, innovation, and personal freedom. The event features panels, debates, and networking opportunities designed to encourage dialogue across disciplines and viewpoints.

To learn more, click here: https://freedomfest.com/

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