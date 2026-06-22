Ruadán Books Announces New Team Member in Editing

Reneé S. DeCamillis Ruadán Books

Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that Reneé S. DeCamillis has joined the growing Boston-based indie publisher as a copyeditor for the press.

Not only am I looking forward to working with a tight-knit, enthusiastic, and supportive team, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work on stories by talented authors in the industry... ” — Reneé S. DeCamillis

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that Reneé S. DeCamillis has joined the growing Boston-based indie publisher as a copyeditor for the press.“Reneé is one of those rare creatives who shines in multiple disciplines,” says CEO R. B. Wood. “She is a talented musician, amazing storyteller and poet, and one of the best copyeditors I know. It is such a delight to have her working with the Ruadán team.”Reneé brings a notable pedigree in editing to the team, with a focus in the horror, dark fantasy, and thriller genres: she has worked as an editor with Crystal Lake Publishing, Wicked House Publishing, and Vincere Press. Her experience will help elevate Ruadán’s catalog of titles, from providing that last polish to experienced authors’ prose to helping new authors put their best work forward.“I’m beyond excited about my new position as copyeditor for Ruadán Books,” says Reneé. “Not only am I looking forward to working with a tight-knit, enthusiastic, and supportive team, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work on stories by talented authors in the industry as well as having the chance to help newer writers have their voices heard and their stories felt by the world.”About Ruadán BooksRuadán Books, founded in 2024 to publish unique stories from underappreciated talent, is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Linktr.ee | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Reneé S. DeCamillisReneé S. DeCamillis is a horror author and editor. Her books include The Bone Cutters series and Try Not To Die: By Your Own Hand, an interactive charity novel about suicide ideation. Her short fiction appears in various anthologies, and her poetry appears in the HWA Poetry Showcase Volume IV. Renee is a member of the Horror Writers Association and the New England Horror Writers. She has worked as an editor for Crystal Lake Publishing, Wicked House Publishing, and is currently an editor for Vincere Press. Discover more at her website: reneesdecamillis.com.

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