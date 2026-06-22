Resolution Minerals joins U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium to advance critical minerals strategy

Location of the Horse Heaven Project and the nearby Stibnite Gold-Antimony Mine

DIBC membership provides Resolution with access to U.S. defense supply chain initiatives & potential funding opportunities for its antimony & tungsten strategy

Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCQB:RLMLF)

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) has been admitted as a member of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium (“DIBC”), strengthening its engagement with U.S. Department of Defense backed initiatives focused on securing domestic critical minerals supply chains.Membership of the DIBC provides Resolution with access to a broad range of U.S. defense supply chain initiatives, collaboration opportunities and potential grant and funding programs targeting the critical metals sector.Resolution is advancing a U.S. focused antimony and tungsten strategy aligned with U.S. national security priorities. The Company has submitted a funding application related to its tungsten development strategy and is evaluating additional opportunities to support the advancement of its antimony supply chain initiatives.Resolution’s Horse Heaven Project in Idaho is strategically positioned to contribute to the development of domestic sources of antimony and tungsten, both of which are recognized as critical minerals by the U.S. Government due to their importance in defense, aerospace, energy and advanced manufacturing applications.The DIBC is a U.S. Department of Defense supported consortium established to strengthen, expand and modernize the U.S. defense industrial base through collaboration among government agencies, industry, academia and emerging suppliers.Operating under an Other Transaction Authority (“OTA”) framework and managed by Advanced Technology International (“ATI”), the DIBC provides a flexible mechanism to accelerate research, development, prototyping and production activities that support critical national security objectives.The consortium supports the mission of the Department of Defense’s Warfighter Investment, Resourcing and Execution (“WIRE”) Office by helping address supply chain vulnerabilities, strengthening critical manufacturing capabilities, developing the industrial workforce, accelerating the commercialization of research and development, and supporting the deployment of emerging technologies.The DIBC currently includes approximately 1,500 member organizations across a broad range of strategic sectors. Its objectives include strengthening U.S. supply chain resilience, supporting Defense Production Act and related strategic investments, accelerating commercialization of innovative technologies, expanding the industrial workforce, facilitating participation by non traditional suppliers in the defense market and promoting collaboration across the defense industrial ecosystem.Resolution believes DIBC membership will enhance the Company’s ability to engage with stakeholders across government and industry as it advances its U.S. based antimony and tungsten development strategy.Craig Lindsay, Resolution’s CEO - US Operations, commented:“Resolution's acceptance into the Defense Industrial Base Consortium represents an important milestone in our strategy to help establish secure domestic supplies of antimony and tungsten in the United States.Through DIBC membership, we gain access to a network of government agencies, industry participants, and potential funding opportunities that can support the advancement of our projects. We believe the consortium provides an effective platform to demonstrate the strategic importance of our assets and to engage with stakeholders focused on strengthening U.S. critical mineral supply chains.As the United States continues to prioritise domestic production of critical minerals, Resolution is committed to working collaboratively with government agencies, regulators, industry partners, and local communities to advance responsible exploration and development activities that contribute to national security and economic resilience.”As previously announced, Resolution’s drilling program at the Horse Heaven Project in Idaho is progressing as planned. The program is designed to advance the Company’s understanding of the project’s antimony and tungsten potential and support future development planning.In parallel with its exploration activities, Resolution intends to expand its engagement with government agencies, members of Congress, industry stakeholders and defense related organizations to further highlight the strategic importance of establishing domestic supplies of critical minerals within the United States.The Company will continue to evaluate funding opportunities, strategic partnerships and government supported initiatives that may assist in accelerating the development of its critical minerals portfolio.For further information, please contact:Ari ZaetzExecutive DirectorResolution Minerals LtdM: +61 493 254 526ari@resolutionminerals.comJane MorganInvestor RelationsJane Morgan ManagementM: +61 405 555 618jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

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