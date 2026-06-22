Hire Heroes USA Launches National CEO Search as Ross Dickman Announces Departure

The Board is committed to a thoughtful process that builds on the organization's strong foundation and positions Hire Heroes USA for continued growth and impact.” — Brian Stann, Chairman of the Board of Directors

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hire Heroes USA announced today that Chief Executive Officer Ross Dickman will depart the organization in mid-July, after more than a decade of service to the organization and its mission to support U.S. veterans and military spouses.Dickman has held several leadership roles at Hire Heroes USA, including Program Director, COO, and CEO. During his tenure, the organization expanded its impact, surpassed 120,000 lifetime hires for veterans and military spouses, and led significant investments in technology, program innovation, and service delivery.“Ross has been an important member of Hire Heroes USA’s leadership team for many years, and we are grateful for his service and contributions to the organization,” said Brian Stann, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “During his tenure, Hire Heroes USA expanded its impact and strengthened its ability to serve veterans and military spouses nationwide. As we begin the search for Hire Heroes USA’s next CEO, the Board is committed to a thoughtful process that builds on the organization’s strong foundation and positions Hire Heroes USA for continued growth and impact.”Dickman is working closely with leadership to ensure a smooth transition.The Board of Directors has engaged an executive search firm to conduct a national search for the organization's next CEO. Following Dickman's departure, Hire Heroes USA's senior leadership team will work in partnership with the Board to maintain continuity across programs, services, and strategic priorities while the search is underway.“While leadership transitions naturally bring change, our commitment to the military community remains constant,” said Charlotte Creech, Chief Program Officer. “We have an experienced leadership team, dedicated staff, and a strong foundation in place. Our focus remains on empowering veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce and ensuring they continue to receive the high-quality support and resources they deserve.”Hire Heroes USA will continue delivering its full range of services throughout the leadership transition, with no interruption to veterans and military spouses seeking support.As the search moves forward, Hire Heroes USA remains focused on building on its momentum, advancing its strategic priorities, and expanding its impact for veterans and military spouses in the years ahead.To learn more about Hire Heroes USA, visit hireheroesusa.org.About Hire Heroes USAHire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Through individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, and career fairs, we support thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses each year—at no cost to them.Since 2005, over 120,000 clients have secured meaningful employment through Hire Heroes USA services. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we remain committed to delivering high-impact, free career services to veterans and military spouses.Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency and accountability, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit hireheroesusa.org.

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