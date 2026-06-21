Evolution Moving Company Celebrates Over a Decade of Reliable Moving Services in Fort Worth, TX

Founded in 2013, Evolution Moving marks over a decade of trusted residential and commercial relocations across Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Moving Company is marking more than twelve years of continuous operation in the Fort Worth market, a milestone that few independent movers in the region can match. Founded in 2013 by the Hughey family, the company has grown from a single crew into one of the most reviewed and highest-rated local movers in Fort Worth , with a 4.9-star Google rating built across more than 900 verified customer reviews.Longevity in the moving industry is rare. Most small operations fold within the first few years because of thin margins, high labor turnover, and the physical toll of the work. Evolution Moving has outlasted that cycle by doing things that sound simple but are hard to execute consistently: showing up on time, quoting a flat rate and sticking to it, and treating every household like it belongs to a neighbor. That approach has earned the company a 95 percent positive review rate across independent platforms and repeat business from Fort Worth families who have called on the same crew for two or three moves over the years. The company's Fort Worth office operates from 3320 Dooling Street in the 76111 corridor, just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square, and the Historic Stockyards. That central location gives crews fast access to every part of Tarrant County, whether the job is a studio apartment in the West 7th district, a family home in Arlington Heights, a luxury estate in Westover Hills, or a three-story walkup near TCU. The team knows which buildings require a Certificate of Insurance before the truck can pull in, which streets to avoid during rush hour on I-30 and I-20, and which loading docks need advance reservation. That neighborhood-level knowledge is what separates a dependable moving company Fort Worth residents rely on from the generic national brands that rotate crews through unfamiliar cities every week.Evolution Moving offers a full lineup of services designed to cover every type of relocation. Local moves within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex remain the core of the business, but the company also handles long-distance relocations across Texas and beyond. Commercial clients including medical offices, retail stores, warehouses, and professional workspaces trust the team to minimize downtime during transitions. Piano moving, professional packing with premium materials, labor-only assistance for customers managing their own truck, and both short-term and long-term storage options round out a service menu that addresses the full scope of what households and businesses need when changing locations. Pricing transparency has been a defining feature since day one. Every customer receives a flat-rate quote before move day, and that number does not change when the crew arrives. There are no fuel surcharges, no stair fees added at the last minute, and no surprise line items on the final invoice. The company has also introduced interest-free financing through Wisetack, allowing customers to split their moving costs into monthly payments with no interest and no impact on their credit score during pre-qualification. For Fort Worth families juggling a home purchase, a lease turnover, or a corporate transfer, that flexibility removes a real barrier to hiring professionals.Every crew member goes through hands-on training before handling a customer's belongings. The company hires locally, keeps crews in uniform, and holds each team accountable to the same standard that built the reputation over the past decade. That commitment to consistency is reflected in the reviews, where customers regularly name individual movers by name and request them for future jobs.For anyone searching for proven, transparent Fort Worth moving services backed by more than a decade of local experience, Evolution Moving Company is accepting bookings and free estimates through its website or by calling

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