As Thousands Gather at National Charter Schools Conf, CER Previews 2026 National Charter School Law Rankings & Scorecard

After more than three decades of charter school growth, the laws behind that growth matter more than ever.

People often ask who moved up and who moved down. Our rankings provide a historical record of what policymakers do to create—or constrain—educational opportunity and innovation.” — Jeanne Allen, Founder and CEO of CER

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As thousands of charter school educators, school leaders, policymakers, and advocates gather this week for the National Charter Schools Conference, the Center for Education Reform (CER) announced today that its 2026 National Charter School Law Rankings & Scorecard will be released on August 4.

For thirty years, CER’s rankings have served as the nation’s most comprehensive analysis of the policies that determine whether charter schools can start, grow, replicate, and serve families successfully. While many focus on enrollment, test scores, political debates, or campaign promises, CER’s analysis examines something even more fundamental: the laws that make educational opportunity possible.

The forthcoming rankings reveal several important long-term trends. Among them is the remarkable rise of Iowa, which has gone from one of the nation’s weakest charter school laws to a place among the Top Ten in just a few years—a transformation that may represent one of the most significant turnarounds in the history of charter school policy.

The rankings also reinforce another lesson borne out over decades of analysis: states that adopted strong charter laws early have largely remained leaders, while states that enacted weak or heavily restricted laws continue to struggle to create meaningful opportunities for families.

“People often ask who moved up and who moved down,” said Jeanne Allen, Founder and CEO of the Center for Education Reform. “The more important question is why. Our rankings have never been simply about scorekeeping. They provide a historical record of what policymakers do to create—or constrain—educational opportunity and innovation. Over time, the patterns become impossible to ignore.”

Among those being recognized at this week’s conference is Patricia Brantley, CEO of Friendship Public Charter School and a recipient of the Yass Prize, the nation’s largest award for education innovation. Friendship, one of the nation’s first Black-led charter school network, has served Washington, D.C. families for more than three decades and stands as a reminder of what strong charter school policies can make possible.

“The law matters because it determines what’s possible,” said Brantley. “When the legal framework is strong, leaders can focus on what we came here to do: build schools that work for every child. When it’s weak, we spend our energy fighting the system instead of serving students.”

Brantley is among thousands of charter school leaders, innovators, and educators gathering in New Orleans this week, including several Yass Prize alumni and finalists whose work demonstrates the opportunities that emerge when states create environments where great schools can open, grow, and thrive.

The full 2026 National Charter School Law Rankings & Scorecard will be released August 4 at www.edreform.com/rankings and will include state rankings, grades, analysis of major policy developments, and lessons from more than three decades of charter school law evolution.

The announcement comes as charter school leaders from across the country convene in New Orleans to share best practices and celebrate innovation in public education. The forthcoming rankings will examine the policies that help make those innovations possible—and the barriers that continue to stand in their way.

To see historical rankings and trends visit www.edreform.com/rankings

About CER: The Center for Education Reform (CER) drives the creation of better and more plentiful education opportunities for all children in the United States. Through innovation and advocacy, CER builds support for policies and practices that advance excellence, accountability, and choice. Learn more at edreform.com.

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