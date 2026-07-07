ClearLane Offers Accessorial Charge Recovery Audit to Help Freight Companies Capture Missed Revenue

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — Accessorial Charge Recovery Audit

Accessorial recovery audit reviews every load for missed detention, layover, TONU, and lumper charges before the shipper invoice is finalized.

Accessorials are where freight margin quietly leaks. The work was done, the charge was earned — it just never made it onto the invoice. We close that gap.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced the availability of its accessorial charge recovery audit. The service reviews every load before the shipper invoice is finalized, checking for detention, layover, TONU, lumper, and other accessorial charges that were earned during the load but never documented as billable line items.Accessorial revenue goes missing in predictable ways. A driver waits four hours at a receiver and dispatch notes it in the TMS comments — but the note never becomes a detention line item. A lumper fee gets paid through carrier settlement and reimbursed, but the matching charge never reaches the shipper invoice. A load gets cancelled after the truck arrives and the TONU is verbally approved but never entered. ClearLane has published a breakdown of how lumper fees and layover charges go missing before invoicing and the documentation gaps that cause it.ClearLane's recovery audit cross-references dispatch notes, driver communications, carrier settlements, and rate confirmations against the draft shipper invoice for every load. Charges that were earned but not billed are flagged, documented with supporting evidence, and added before the invoice goes out. Freight companies can evaluate their own process using ClearLane's free pre-billing audit checklist The math compounds quickly. A single missed detention charge might be $75 to $150. A missed lumper reimbursement might be $50 to $300. Across a brokerage moving 1,000 or more loads per month, even a 3% miss rate represents tens of thousands of dollars in earned revenue per year that never gets invoiced — and unlike a rate increase, recovering it requires no negotiation with shippers. It is money the freight company already earned.The root cause is structural, not carelessness. Dispatch teams move fast and their job is to keep trucks rolling, not to categorize charges for billing. The billing team works from the TMS, and if a charge wasn't entered as a line item, it doesn't exist as far as the invoice is concerned. The gap between what happened on the load and what appears on the invoice is where accessorial revenue sits uncollected. ClearLane's audit is designed specifically to bridge that gap — reviewing every load with both the dispatch record and the billing record side by side before the invoice is finalized.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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