Father’s Day Free Fishing Clinic at Neahwa Park (Otsego County)

DATE: 6/21/2026

START TIME: 9:00 AM

END TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: Hodges Pond at Neahwa Park, Oneonta, NY 13820

MORE INFORMATION LINK: https://www.facebook.com/DaveBrandtTU

Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the Dave Brant Trout Unlimited Chapter 210. This FREE clinic will take place on Hodges Pond at Neahwa Park on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Participants will learn basic fishing safety and techniques, identify fish species, and practice catch and release fishing in Hodges Pond.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.

A freshwater fishing license and pre-registration is not required to participate in the clinic.