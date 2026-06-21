State Police Obtain Arrest Warrant for Georgetown Man on Vehicular Assault and DUI Charges Following String of Hit-and-Run Crashes

Date Posted: Sunday, June 21st, 2026

The Delaware State Police obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Angel Morales-Ortiz, from Georgetown, Delaware, for vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and related charges after he seriously injured a driver following multiple hit-and-run crashes Friday evening in Seaford.

On June 19, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to Old Furnace Road near Middleford Road for a report of a hit-and-run collision. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Comanche was traveling northbound on Middleford Road approaching Old Furnace Road. At the same time, a Ford F-150 was stopped on westbound Old Furnace Road at the intersection of Middleford Road. As the Jeep turned right onto eastbound Old Furnace Road, it crossed into the westbound lane and sideswiped the F-150.

Following the collision, the Jeep continued eastbound on Old Furnace Road at a high rate of speed while committing multiple traffic violations. When the Jeep reached the intersection of Coverdale Road, it backed into the front of a Toyota Camry. The Jeep then drove around stopped traffic and continued eastbound on Old Furnace Road.

As the Jeep approached Cokesbury Road, it crossed into westbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 20-year-old man from Seaford, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 25-year-old woman from Bishopville, Maryland, and her passengers were not injured.

The Ford F-150’s driver, a 33-year-old Milford man, and a passenger were not injured.

Responding troopers contacted the Jeep’s driver, identified as Morales-Ortiz, and observed multiple signs of impairment. He was flown by the Delaware State Police Aviation Section to an area hospital with serious injuries.

During a search of the Jeep, troopers located multiple open containers of alcohol. A computer check also revealed that Morales-Ortiz’s driver’s license was suspended. Troopers subsequently obtained and executed a search warrant for a sample of his blood at the hospital.

Upon his release from the hospital, Morales-Ortiz will be charged with the following offenses: