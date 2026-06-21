Father’s Day Free Fishing Clinic at Belmont Lake State Park (Suffolk County)
Father’s Day Free Fishing Clinic at Belmont Lake State Park (Suffolk County)
DATE: 6/21/2026
START TIME: 10:00 AM
END TIME: 2:00 PM
LOCATION: Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704
MORE INFORMATION LINK: https://www.sccbsa.org/FDFishing26
Celebrate Father’s Day by participating in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the Angling Education Committee of the Cub Scouts of America Suffolk County Council. This FREE clinic will take place at Belmont Lake State Park on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Participants will learn basic fishing techniques and aquatic conservation in a fun and family-oriented environment.
Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.
Parking: There is a $8 parking/entrance fee for vehicles at Belmont Lake State Park.
A freshwater fishing is not required to participate in the clinic. All are welcome regardless of their affiliation with Scouting.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.