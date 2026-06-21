Father’s Day Free Fishing Clinic at Belmont Lake State Park (Suffolk County)

DATE: 6/21/2026

START TIME: 10:00 AM

END TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704

MORE INFORMATION LINK: https://www.sccbsa.org/FDFishing26

Celebrate Father’s Day by participating in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the Angling Education Committee of the Cub Scouts of America Suffolk County Council. This FREE clinic will take place at Belmont Lake State Park on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Participants will learn basic fishing techniques and aquatic conservation in a fun and family-oriented environment.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.

Parking: There is a $8 parking/entrance fee for vehicles at Belmont Lake State Park.

A freshwater fishing is not required to participate in the clinic. All are welcome regardless of their affiliation with Scouting.