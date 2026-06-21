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Family Fishing Fun Free Learn to Fish Day (Livingston County)

Family Fishing Fun Free Learn to Fish Day (Livingston County)

DATE: 6/21/2026

START TIME: 9:00 AM

END TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: Chip Holt Nature Center, Vitale Park, NY Route 20A, Lakeville, NY 14480

MORE INFORMATION LINK:

https://www.chipholtnaturecenter.org/

Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the Chip Holt Nature Center. This FREE clinic will take place at Vitale Park on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Participants will learn basic fishing techniques at the Nature Center building and practice their new fishing skills in Conesus Lake. 

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.

A freshwater fishing license and pre-registration is not required to participate in the clinic.

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Family Fishing Fun Free Learn to Fish Day (Livingston County)

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