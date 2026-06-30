Natural Wellness with Nurse April Opens Integrative Gut Health Institute for Holistic Gut Healing Training

Founded by April Pilet RN, BSN, Natural Wellness with Nurse April has helped countless clients improve their health through holistic practices. The Integrative Gut Health Institute will be the only program of its kind in Louisiana and represents a major milestone for NWNA and the growing community of holistic practitioners seeking advanced education in gut health. The new institute comes as more people seek natural and holistic solutions for their health concerns. By training future practitioners, Pilet hopes to expand the reach of holistic wellness.

Natural Wellness with Nurse April is launching Louisiana's first Integrative Gut Health Institute, expanding holistic wellness education and services.

Our primary mission has always been to teach people how to support their bodies naturally.” — Nurse April, RN, BSN

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural Wellness with Nurse April (NWNA), based in Arabi, Louisiana, is preparing to open its own Integrative Gut Health Institute, offering natural and holistic gut-healing training to students locally, nationally, and internationally.Located at 7620 West Judge Perez Drive, the institute will begin accepting students in mid July. The program is designed for individuals who are passionate about holistic health and interested in learning how to support others through natural approaches to wellness.Founded by April Pilet RN, BSN, Natural Wellness with Nurse April has helped countless clients improve their health through holistic practices. With demand for her services continuing to grow, Pilet is taking the next step by sharing her knowledge with others who wish to pursue a career in holistic wellness.The Integrative Gut Health Institute will be the only program of its kind in Louisiana and represents a major milestone for NWNA and the growing community of holistic practitioners seeking advanced education in gut health. "Our primary mission has always been to teach people how to support their bodies naturally. We've been incredibly blessed to be able to help so many clients turn their health around. It just makes sense to start a school to share our wealth of knowledge with others who are interested in creating a holistic wellness business," says Pilet.When asked how she began her journey into holistic health, Pilet explains that as a nurse for the past 24 years, she's come to realize that the medical system is broken. She says she is honored to take the next step by teaching others."Patients are suffering and want answers. Clients walk through our doors and often say, 'You're going to think I'm crazy.' That's because when people present us with odd symptoms and allopathic medicine doesn't have answers, they gaslight people into thinking that it's all in their head", she says. "At Natural Wellness with Nurse April, we hear you, see you, and believe you. And THIS is what I want to teach my students. Listen to your client!".The new institute comes as more people seek natural and holistic solutions for their health concerns. By training future practitioners, Pilet hopes to expand the reach of holistic wellness and equip students with the tools needed to support clients and build successful wellness businesses.For additional information about the services provided by Natural Wellness with Nurse April or to learn more about enrollment opportunities for the upcoming Integrative Gut Health Institute, interested individuals may contact the practice directly.About Natural Wellness with Nurse April (NWNA)Natural Wellness with Nurse April was founded on a commitment to promoting health and wellness through education and holistic approaches to care. Led by Nurse April Pilet, RN, BSN, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2002, the practice combines more than two decades of nursing experience with a focus on lifestyle, preventive wellness, and digestive health.Based in Arabi, Louisiana, NWNA provides a variety of services to support overall well-being, including colon hydrotherapy (colonics), wellness consultations, lymphatic drainage, sauna services, hair-follicle analysis testing, and other holistic wellness offerings. In addition to serving clients, the practice is dedicated to educating others and expanding access to natural wellness resources within the community.

Natural Wellness With Nurse April

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