GLOBAL ART COMPETITION CELEBRATES 'AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL' AT THE JOHN F. KENNEDY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Young artists Chunti Yang and Emily Du receive awards from Allison LaForce (Miss District of Columbia USA 2025) and Bella Yanbo Huang, Founder of the Global Youth Art Competition, during the Global Youth Art Competition & Exhibition at the Kennedy Center. Young artists Johnathan Chen Hao Gao and Johnny Chen Xin Gao receive awards from Allison LaForce (Miss District of Columbia USA 2025) and Bella Yanbo Huang, Founder of the Global Youth Art Competition, during the Global Youth Art Competition at the Kennedy Center. Left to right: Ray Simon, Rose Hong, Julien Benichou, Dr. Mehmet C. Oz, Dr. Samuel Hancock, Tset Wong, Bella Yanbo Huang, and Vanessa Broussard at the Global Art & Fashion Gala celebrating America's 250th Anniversary at the Kennedy Center.

Young Artists Honored During America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Art gives young people a voice. This competition celebrates not only artistic excellence but also the values that unite us as Americans - freedom, diversity, creativity, and hope for the future.” — Bella Yanbo Huang

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Humanities Foundation honored young artists at the 2026 Global Art Competition and Exhibition, a key event of the America the Beautifulcelebration at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The competition brought together talented youth artists whose works reflected the beauty, diversity, history, and promise of America.Through painting, drawing, illustration, photography, sculpture, digital media, graphic design, fashion design, and mixed media, participants exploredthe theme “America the Beautiful” while showcasing remarkable creativity and artistic excellence.A central figure in the success of the Global Art Competition is Bella Yanbo Huang, Founder and President of the Global Youth Art Competition, and Director of Art Programs for the Global Humanities Foundation. An accomplished artist and educator, Huang has been recognized as a Gold Medal Educator by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and as a recipient of the World Council of Peoples for the United Nations Lifetime Achievement Award as a TopContemporary Artist, Gold List Winner, and Global Fashion Designer, as well as an Award of Excellence at the Art Expo New York. Her artworks have also been featured in Art Market International Art Magazine, where she was recognized as a Gold List Special Edition recipient among the Top Contemporary Artists of Today for 2024.Through her vision, leadership, and dedication to arts education, Huang has helped create an international platform that fosters artistic excellence, cultural exchange, and creative expression among emerging artists worldwide. The Global Art Competition has become an inspiring platform that encourages young people to express themselves through art while developing confidence, creativity, and cultural appreciation.“Art gives young people a voice,” said Bella Yanbo Huang. “This competition celebrates not only artistic excellence but also the values that unite us as Americans: freedom, opportunity, diversity, creativity, and hope for the future. I am incredibly proud of every participant and grateful to the families, sponsors, and volunteers who made this event possible.”The Global Humanities Foundation extends its deepest appreciation to the parents and families whose encouragement, sacrifices, and unwavering support helped these young artists pursue their artistic dreams. Their commitment to nurturing creativity and excellence played a critical role in the success of the competition. The Foundation also recognizes the generosity and support of its sponsors, whose contributions helped provide a world-class platform for youth artists to exhibit their work and receive public recognition.Special appreciation is extended to: Mr. Jinan Zou, Mrs. Hongwei Pan of Zouji Dumpling House, Glen Cove, NY; Ms. Chunti Yang and many other sponsors.The corporate and community support from:• The National Chamber Orchestra for its support of arts and cultural programming.• The Washington Asian Youth Orchestra & Washington Dunhuang Guzheng Academy for helping celebrate the achievements of the award recipients and America’s 250th Anniversary.• Bass Pro Shops and founder Johnny Morris for their commitment to American heritage, conservation, education, and community engagement.One of the most memorable aspects of this year’s competition was the opportunity to showcase youth artwork at the iconic John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. For many students and families, exhibiting artwork at one of America’s premier cultural institutions represented a significant milestone and a source of tremendous pride.The exhibition welcomed artists, educators, community leaders, cultural organizations, diplomats, and supporters who gathered to celebrate the youth’s creativity and artistic achievement. The displayed works demonstrated extraordinary talent and reflected diverse perspectives on the American experience.2026 GLOBAL ART COMPETITION AWARDEES:AWARD OF EXCELLENCE• Chunti Yang• Emily Du• Johnson Chen Hao Gao• Johnny Chen Xin Gao• Angela Heslee• Lanyi Lin• Sophia Chen• Thea Chen• Queena Su• Ryan Zekun Su• Matthew ChenGOLD MEDAL AWARDSChunti Yang• Fine Arts: Drawing & Illustration• Fine Arts: PaintingSophia Chen• Fine Arts: PaintingEmily Du• Design & Applied Arts: Graphic Design• Digital & Media Arts: CartoonJohnny Chen Xin Gao• Fine Arts: Drawing & Illustration• Fine Arts: Mixed MediaJohnson Chen Hao Gao• Fine Arts: Painting• Design & Applied Arts: Fashion & JewelryThea Chen• Fine Arts: PaintingAngela Heslee• Fine Arts: Drawing & Illustration• Digital & Media Arts: Digital ArtSophia Chen• Digital & Media Arts: PhotographyGrace Chiu• Fine Arts: SculptureAngela Tang• Fine Arts: Mixed MediaGrace Chengen Li• Digital & Media Arts: PhotographySpecial recognition was also given to participants in the White House Presidential AI Challenge: Cayden Phillip Taylor, Mathew Chen, Lanyi Lin, and Alina Wong. Their participation was acknowledged during the awards ceremony as part of the event's celebration of youth excellence, innovation, and achievement.The Global Humanities Foundation congratulates all award recipients for their outstanding accomplishments and applauds every participant for sharing their creativity, imagination, and artistic vision.In addition to the art exhibition and awards ceremony, award-winning artists and guests enjoyed a special musical performance featuring the Washington Asian Youth Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Gary Xiao, with guest conductor Maestro Julien Benichou of the National Chamber Orchestra, acclaimed violinist Kelly Cho, and Washington National Opera soprano Jessica Xu. Presented in celebration of America's 250th Anniversary and in honor of the competition winners, the performance highlighted the transformative power of arts education, cultural exchange, and youth achievement, creating an inspiring and memorable experience for all attendees.The Global Art Competition continues to serve as a platform for developing the next generation of artists, leaders, and cultural ambassadors. Through exhibitions, educational programs, scholarships, and cultural exchanges, the Global Humanities Foundation Art Program fosters artistic excellence, creativity, and cross-cultural understanding among young people.* This event is an external rental presented in coordination with the John F. Kennedy Center Campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.

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