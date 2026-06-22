Construct CRM Expands Free Field Service Platform into HVACR Through BLUE HAWK Partnership

BLUE HAWK names Construct CRM a Solution Partner, bringing independent HVACR distributors access to distributor-branded FSM free for contractors

A free, co-branded field service and CRM platform—gives BLUE HAWK’s independent distributors tools to compete with the nationals.” — Construct CRM

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUE HAWK , one of the largest purchasing cooperatives in the HVACR industry, today announced to its members it has named Construct CRM a BLUE Solution Partner and will roll out BLUE FSM , a co-op-branded field service and CRM platform built on Construct CRM’s technology and customized for BLUE HAWK Members and completely free for their contractor customers. Representing more than 200 independent member-owner companies operating well over a thousand locations across 49 states, BLUE HAWK is one of the largest buying entities in the HVACR supply chain.As a BLUE Solution Partner, Construct CRM joins a select group of vendors that deliver value-added services enabling Members to achieve operational savings and efficiencies. For each Solution Partnership, BLUE HAWK negotiates rebates, discounts, and/or lower fees on behalf of its Members, in service of a single objective: equipping independent distributors with the tools to compete with the nationals. BLUE FSM extends that mandate into software and digital commerce.A Distributor-Branded Platform with Embedded CommerceConstruct CRM provides building-materials distributors a fully white-labeled CRM and field service management platform to place in the hands of their contractor customers. Contractors run their entire business within it — leads, scheduling and dispatch, estimating, invoicing, financing, and integrated payments. When a contractor builds an estimate, the distributor’s product catalog serves as the built-in checkout, turning everyday contractor workflows into a potential distributor order.For BLUE HAWK Members, BLUE FSM is branded to each distributor, with the Member’s catalog at the point of sale. As a standardized platform across the cooperative, it is also designed to incorporate BLUE HAWK’s broader data and e-commerce initiatives and to reduce switching costs across the membership.Built to Counter Channel ConsolidationNational consolidators are acquiring large portions of the distribution channel and locking contractors into proprietary, single-vendor platforms. BLUE FSM is designed to counter that dynamic. It gives independent distributors a way to put best-in-class software in their contractors’ hands at no cost, standing in for the subscription field-service and CRM tools contractors pay for today — while keeping order flow inside the independent channel. Beyond loyalty, the platform gives distributors demand and activity data across their entire customer base.Proven TractionThe model is already in market. At a regional building-materials distributor with approximately 60 branches, the platform scaled from zero to roughly $24 million in annualized GMV, with hundreds of contractors onboarded, in approximately 90 days this year. Construct CRM’s platform is on track to achieve more than $250 million in annualized online sales run rate this year and more than $1 billion next year, and today powers some of the top independent distributors in building products — collectively onboarding more than 100 contractors per week.Rollout and Member EducationBeginning this week Construct CRM and BLUE HAWK have launched a weekly Member webinar series introducing BLUE FSM, walking through the platform, and outlining the exclusive group pricing available through the cooperative.About BLUE HAWKBLUE HAWK is a 100% member-owned cooperative dedicated to the survival and growth of independent HVACR distributors. Representing more than 200 member-owner companies operating well over a thousand locations across 49 states, BLUE HAWK is one of the largest buying entities in the HVACR supply chain. The cooperative negotiates vendor partnerships and value-added programs — spanning purchasing, e-commerce, healthcare, benchmarking, and more — that help independent Members achieve savings, efficiencies, and the scale to compete with national players. For more information, visit www.bluehawk.coop About Construct CRMConstruct CRM provides E-Commerce as a Service for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company gives distributors a fully white-labeled CRM and field service management platform to put in the hands of their contractor customers, with the distributor’s catalog embedded as the checkout — turning contractor workflows into distributor orders and funding the platform through commerce rather than license fees. Construct CRM licenses its software to distributors internationally across all trades, including exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and more. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com

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