HONOLULU — Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani announces her retirement from the Hawaiʻi State Senate, effective Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

For the past 18 years, Senator Kidani (District 18- Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) has faithfully served her constituents and community with dedication, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

“After much reflection, and in consultation with my physician, I have made the difficult decision to retire from the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

Throughout my years in public service, my focus has always been centered on serving my constituents to the very best of my ability, and I have always believed that if the time came when I could no longer fully and faithfully meet the responsibilities of this office, it would be my responsibility to make that decision.

I am deeply grateful to the people of Senate District 18 for the trust they have placed in me over the past 18 years. Serving the communities of Mililani Town, Waipiʻo Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portions of Waipahu, Village Park, and Royal Kunia has been the greatest honor of my professional life.

I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to my colleagues, my staff, community partners, educators, and the many individuals who have supported me throughout my career. While I am retiring from public office, my commitment to Hawaiʻi and to the people I have had the privilege to serve will remain unchanged.”

Throughout her tenure in the Senate, Senator Kidani was a strong advocate for Hawaiʻi’s public education system, serving 10-years as Chair of the Senate Committee on Education and most recently Vice Chair. Her work reflected a deep commitment to strengthening Hawaiʻi’s public education system and expanding opportunities for students, educators and families across the state.

Among Senator Kidaniʻs notable legislative accomplishments are measures that advanced student well-being, educational access, student safety, and support for Hawaiʻi’s communities:

The Harm to Students Registry (SB 2475, Act 156, SLH 2024) — Established a statewide registry for public, private, and charter PreK–12 educational institutions to strengthen student protections and help prevent individuals with final findings of harm to students from moving between schools and continuing to work in positions with access to children. These measures reflect Senator Kidani’s longstanding commitment to education, equity, and the well-being and safety of Hawaiʻi’s keiki.

Free School Meals (SB 1300/Act 139) — Expanded access to free school meals for Hawaiʻi public school students, beginning with students who previously qualified only for reduced-price lunches and broadening support for working families. The measure helped reduce barriers to learning and ensured more students have access to nutritious meals needed to succeed in the classroom.