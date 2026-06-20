STATEMENT FROM HAWAI’I STATE SENATE PRESIDENT RONALD D. KOUCHI ON THE RETIREMENT OF VICE PRESIDENT MICHELLE N. KIDANI

“It has been an honor, a privilege, and a pleasure to serve with Michelle in the Senate. A fierce advocate for students, women, and the underrepresented, Michelle always sought to enhance their lives and to equalize their opportunities. To paraphrase James Freeman Clarke, the residents of Senate District 18 have not lost a politician, but an empathetic, intelligent, and wise stateswoman who never thought of her next election, but always thought of the next generation.”

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