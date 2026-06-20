Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,464 in the last 365 days.

STATEMENT FROM HAWAI’I STATE SENATE PRESIDENT RONALD D. KOUCHI ON THE RETIREMENT OF VICE PRESIDENT MICHELLE N. KIDANI

 “It has been an honor, a privilege, and a pleasure to serve with Michelle in the Senate. A fierce advocate for students, women, and the underrepresented, Michelle always sought to enhance their lives and to equalize their opportunities. To paraphrase James Freeman Clarke, the residents of Senate District 18 have not lost a politician, but an empathetic, intelligent, and wise stateswoman who never thought of her next election, but always thought of the next generation.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

STATEMENT FROM HAWAI’I STATE SENATE PRESIDENT RONALD D. KOUCHI ON THE RETIREMENT OF VICE PRESIDENT MICHELLE N. KIDANI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.