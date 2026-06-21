Troopers Request Public Assistance in Bossier Parish Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation

Bossier Parish – On June 20, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Louisiana Highway 3 near Courtney Lane. The crash claimed the life of

43-year-old Jerry Vest, Jr. of Mooringsport.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Vest was walking south in the left lane on Louisiana Highway 3 when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. Vest sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The unknown vehicle did not contact law enforcement and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Impairment on the part of Vest is suspected. Standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are still working to identify the driver and vehicle involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Louisiana State Troopers urge pedestrians to remain vigilant while walking near roadways. Taking simple precautions such as wearing light-colored clothing, keeping safe distances from travel lanes, and walking while facing oncoming traffic can greatly reduce the risk of pedestrian-related crashes. Additionally, drivers need to be aware of the consequences of hit-and-run driving. Those who commit the crime of felony hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious bodily injury can face fines of up to five thousand dollars and up to ten years in prison.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]