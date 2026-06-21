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Sedgwick County Update Following Sunday Morning, June 21 Storm

For Immediate Release

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Contact

Nicole Gibbs

316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Emergency personnel responded to the report of a building collapse at 125th Street N. and N. I-135 around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2026. The 9-1-1 call was from a lineman in the area working on a power outage call, reporting that a home had been blown off its foundation. Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews arrived and found debris from apparent storm damage. A patient was located during the debris search and pronounced dead on scene by Sedgwick County EMS.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management is working closely with the National Weather Service to assess the area and determine next steps.

We encourage all citizens to take steps to prepare themselves for any type of emergency or disaster. Visit Be Prepared | Sedgwick County, Kansas to create a plan and stay informed.

We extend our sympathy to the family for their loss. 

-end-

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Sedgwick County Update Following Sunday Morning, June 21 Storm

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