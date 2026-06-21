State Police Arrest New Jersey Man Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Two Teen Pedestrians in Townsend

Date Posted: Sunday, June 21st, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 23-year-old Nizaiah Ellis, from Newfield, New Jersey, after leaving the scene of a crash that claimed the lives of two teenage pedestrians early Saturday morning in Townsend.

On June 20, 2026, at approximately 1:10 a.m., two pedestrians were walking an electric bike in or near the left lane of southbound Dupont Parkway, south of Denny Lynn Drive. At the same time, a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Dupont Parkway toward the pedestrians. The preliminary investigation revealed the front of the Nissan struck both pedestrians. Following the collision, the driver initially stopped but then continued traveling southbound, leaving the scene.

Troopers later located the Nissan traveling southbound on Dupont Parkway near Paddock Road in Smyrna and conducted a traffic stop. Troopers contacted the driver, identified as Nizaiah Ellis, and observed damage to the Nissan consistent with the collision. Ellis was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 9. Through the investigation, troopers confirmed the Nissan was involved in the crash.

The pedestrians, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, both from Townsend, Delaware, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld until their families have been notified.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Ellis was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $12,050 secured bond.

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony) – 2 counts

Failure to Report a Collision Resulting in Death

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Corporal K. Oakes at (302) 365-8483. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.