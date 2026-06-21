State Police Investigating Fatal E-Bike Crash in Rehoboth Beach

Date Posted: Sunday, June 21st, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal electric bike crash that occurred late Saturday morning in Rehoboth Beach.

On June 20, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a GMC Sierra 2500 was traveling southbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, north of Savages Ditch Road. At the same time, an e-bike rider was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway in the designated bicycle lane. For reasons currently being investigated, the e-bike rider exited the bicycle lane and entered the southbound travel lanes into the path of the GMC. As a result, the GMC struck the e-bike and its rider.

The e-bike rider, a 66-year-old woman from Potomac, Maryland, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld until her family has been notified.

The GMC’s driver, a 64-year-old man from Perryville, Maryland, was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at (302) 703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.