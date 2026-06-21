Desert Pool Tech Reports Luxury Backyard Renovations and Resort-Style Pools Top 2026 Home Investment Trends

The Desert Pool Tech Family

Phoenix-based Desert Pool Tech highlights growing demand for smart pool automation, custom outdoor kitchens, and staycation-style outdoor spaces.

Today’s homeowners are investing in outdoor spaces that create experiences — from family gatherings and entertaining to wellness and relaxation.” — John Hinton

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Backyard Renovations Becoming One of the Hottest Home Investment Trends in 2026Homeowners Prioritize Resort-Style Outdoor Living, Smart Pool Technology, and Custom Backyard TransformationsPHOENIX, AZ — Homeowners across the country are increasingly turning their attention outdoors, investing heavily in luxury backyard renovations that blend relaxation, entertainment, wellness, and property value enhancement into one cohesive living experience.Industry experts report a major shift toward transforming traditional backyards into resort-style retreats featuring modern pool renovations, integrated spas, outdoor kitchens, fire features, custom lighting, and smart automation systems. Recent outdoor living trends show homeowners now view their outdoor spaces as true extensions of the home rather than seasonal add-ons.According to Desert Pool Tech , demand for custom pool remodeling and backyard upgrades continues to rise as homeowners seek more functional, luxurious, and energy-efficient outdoor environments.“People want their homes to feel like a private resort,” said John. “Today’s homeowners are investing in outdoor spaces that create experiences — from family gatherings and entertaining to wellness and relaxation.”Among the most requested renovation features in 2026 are:-Resort-style pool remodels-Baja shelves and tanning ledges-Smart pool automation systems-Energy-efficient equipment upgrades-LED lighting and fire-water features-Outdoor kitchens and covered lounge areas-Integrated spas and wellness-focused designs-Drought-conscious landscaping and sustainable materials-Design trends are also shifting toward minimalist architectural aesthetics, seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, and climate-conscious construction that maximizes comfort year-round.Industry reports suggest these upgrades are not only improving lifestyle quality but also increasing home desirability and long-term resale value. Outdoor living spaces have become one of the most sought-after features among luxury homebuyers, particularly in warm-weather markets.As homeowners continue prioritizing staycation-style living and personalized outdoor environments, experts predict the luxury backyard renovation market will continue to expand throughout 2026 and beyond.For more information about luxury pool remodeling and outdoor living design trends, visit Desert Pool Tech.

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