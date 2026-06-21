Philip P. Massad Movers Adds Long-Distance Service to FL, GA, NC and SC

Philip P. Massad Movers - Trusted Moving Company Serving Worcester and Boston, Massachusetts Philip P. Massad Movers maintains a large fleet of professional moving trucks to serve Boston and Worcester areas Philip P. Massad Movers fleet ready for residential relocation with two moving trucks on-site

Worcester-based mover expands long-distance services to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for families and businesses.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philip P. Massad Movers , a moving company serving Worcester and Central Massachusetts, today announced the expansion of its long-distance moving services to cover Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.The expansion comes as a growing number of Massachusetts residents and businesses look to relocate to the Southeast. The region has become an increasingly popular destination for families seeking warmer weather, more affordable housing, and stronger job opportunities, while businesses continue to expand their footprint into Southeastern markets. With this announcement, Philip P. Massad Movers positions itself to support that migration with dedicated long-distance moving services tailored to the demands of multi-state relocations.Under the expanded service offering, Philip P. Massad Movers will provide full-service long-distance moves to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, including packing, furniture disassembly and reassembly, loading, secure transport, and unloading at the final destination. Both residential and commercial customers can take advantage of the new services, whether relocating a household, downsizing, or moving an entire office or business operation across state lines."Families and businesses leaving Massachusetts for the Southeast need a moving partner they can trust over long distances, not just across town," said Philip Massad, owner of Philip P. Massad Movers. "Expanding our long-distance moving services to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina lets us support our customers through every step of that transition, from the first box packed in Worcester to the last one unloaded at their new home."Long-distance moves present challenges that local moves typically do not: longer transit times, multi-state logistics, and the need for careful planning around timing and storage. Philip P. Massad Movers has built its process to address these challenges directly, offering transparent pricing, clear timelines, and consistent communication so customers always know the status of their move. The company also offers partial-service options for customers who want to manage some aspects of their move independently while relying on professional support for the most demanding parts of the process, such as transport and heavy lifting.The addition of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina to the company's service area reflects a broader trend in the moving industry, with Southeastern states consistently ranking among the most popular relocation destinations in recent years. Philip P. Massad Movers aims to meet that demand with the same standard of care on which the company has built its reputation throughout Central Massachusetts.Customers interested in relocating to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, or South Carolina can now request a free moving quote directly from Philip P. Massad Movers. The company encourages customers to plan ahead for long-distance moves, particularly during peak relocation seasons, to ensure availability and a smooth transition.For more information about long-distance moving services to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, or to request a free quote, contact Philip P. Massad Movers directly.

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