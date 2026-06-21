Amanda Higginbotham Crowned Miss Volunteer America 2027

Miss Texas Volunteer, Amanda Higginbotham, crowned as Miss Volunteer America 2027 during the Miss Volunteer America pageant on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, TN L-R: Jay DeMarcus, Amanda Higginbotham, and Allison DeMarcus. Miss Texas Volunteer, Amanda Higginbotham, crowned as Miss Volunteer America 2027 during the Miss Volunteer America pageant on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jacks Miss Texas Volunteer, Amanda Higginbotham, crowned as Miss Volunteer America 2027 during the Miss Volunteer America pageant on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, TN

Airline Pilot and STEM Advocate Takes National Title at Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tennessee

JACKSON, TN, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Higginbotham, Miss Texas Volunteer, was crowned the new Miss Volunteer America 2027 on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, TN, capping a week-long, spirited competition among titleholders from across the country. Miss Volunteer America Founder and CEO Allison DeMarcus revealed the new queen to a cheering crowd."All of us at Miss Volunteer America couldn't be prouder to welcome Amanda into our family," said DeMarcus. "Her drive, intelligence, and heart for service are exactly what this organization was built to celebrate. I have no doubt she will lead with purpose and inspire others across the country."Higginbotham, 25, is a first officer at SkyWest Airlines and holds an Airline Transport Pilot license, the highest level of pilot certification. A graduate of the University of North Dakota, she earned dual bachelor's degrees in aeronautical science and international studies, graduating summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA.She competed with a classical mashup piano performance for her talent and championed The Spark Initiative, an afterschool STEM program she developed for local Salvation Army branches, as her S.E.R.V.E. platform."Confidence isn't taught, it's caught," Higginbotham said of her work introducing young people, particularly girls, to careers in aviation and aerospace. Women currently make up only 5.2% of the airline pilot workforce, a statistic she has made central to her advocacy.Higginbotham has logged nearly 5,000 volunteer hours over her lifetime. She is the founder of Reach Out to Outreaches Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit active since 2017 that has hosted scholarships, fundraising events and community festivals. She also serves as a committee member for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Texas and volunteers as a pilot with Angel Flight South Central, transporting medical patients to treatment.As Miss Volunteer America, Higginbotham receives a $50,000 scholarship and a prize package valued at well over six figures.She will also serve as National Liaison for the Miss Volunteer America partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and National Ambassador for the organization's partnership with The Salvation Army, roles that will carry her platform work into fundraising and charitable events nationwide throughout her year of service.A former Civil Air Patrol cadet major and NASA Rookie STEM Ambassador of the Year, Higginbotham has developed state-approved STEM curriculum and represented NASA at career fairs around the country.As Miss Volunteer America, Higginbotham said she plans to build her platform around three pillars: Serve, Soar and Shine, including a national campaign called Compassion to Action to strengthen partnerships with St. Jude and The Salvation Army, and a goal of hosting at least one STEM workshop in every state."Crowns are best paired with rolled-up sleeves," Higginbotham said. "I want this opportunity, I am ready for the responsibility, and I will make you proud as Miss Volunteer America."The coronation capped a night that also included a surprise civic honor. Jackson, Tennessee Mayor Scott Conger presented Miss Volunteer America and Founder/CEO Allison DeMarcus with a proclamation and a key to the city of Jackson, marking the organization's fifth anniversary. Jay DeMarcus, Allison's husband, introduced the mayor ahead of the presentation.Miss Volunteer America was founded in 2022 by Allison DeMarcus and includes 51 state titleholders. The organization has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships since its founding and has raised more than $332,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital over the past two years.Instagram: @missvolunteeramericapag Facebook: @missvolunteeramerica ABOUT MISS VOLUNTEER AMERICA:Miss Volunteer America is a national scholarship pageant founded by Allison DeMarcus—entrepreneur, television personality, former Miss Tennessee, and wife of Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus. With a vision to uplift and empower young women, DeMarcus created the organization to champion academic excellence, servant leadership, and personal development through a values-driven competition platform. The pageant emphasizes the importance of education, integrity, character, and volunteerism, and provides significant scholarship opportunities to its participants. Titleholders and contestants dedicate countless hours to community service while preparing to become tomorrow’s leaders. Miss Volunteer America continues to grow as a meaningful movement for young women across the country.

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