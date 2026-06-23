Polaris I/O Appoints Leo Sayavedra as Strategic Advisor

Supply Chain and Operational Risk Leader Joins Polaris I/O to Support Growth Across Energy and Federal Markets.

What attracted me to Polaris I/O is its ability to provide context around change and help organizations act earlier. ” — Leo Sayavedra

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaris I/O , a leader in Decision Intelligence and pre-intent signal intelligence, today announced the appointment of Leo Sayavedra as Strategic Advisor.Based in Houston, Sayavedra brings decades of experience helping organizations identify operational risk, strengthen supply chain resilience, optimize supplier performance, and improve decision-making across complex business environments. As Strategic Advisor, he will support Polaris I/O's continued expansion across the energy sector and federal government, where organizations face increasing pressure to manage risk, allocate resources effectively, and respond to rapidly changing conditions.Throughout his career, Sayavedra has worked at the intersection of operations, supply chain, commercial strategy, and business transformation. His experience includes helping organizations identify hidden risks, improve supplier performance, reduce operational disruption, and proactively respond to changes that impact business performance. To learn more about Leo's background and current board and advisory roles, visit his LinkedIn profile "One of the most important lessons we've learned at Polaris I/O is that risk rarely appears overnight," said David Irwin, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris I/O. "The signals are almost always there. Changes in suppliers, leadership teams, contract performance, organizational structure, labor conditions, capital allocation, and market activity often provide early indicators of future opportunity or future risk. Leo has spent his career helping organizations identify and respond to those signals before they become operational or financial problems. His expertise will be incredibly valuable as we continue expanding across energy, supply chain, and federal markets."Polaris I/O helps organizations identify opportunities, risks, and emerging changes before they become visible to the broader market. By combining millions of external signals with AI-powered analysis and context engineering, the platform enables leaders to understand not only what is changing, but why it matters and what actions should be considered."In many organizations, supply chain and operational risk are still managed reactively," said Sayavedra. "Problems are often identified after performance deteriorates, costs increase, suppliers fail, or contracts begin to underperform. The opportunity is to move upstream and identify the signals that precede those outcomes. What attracted me to Polaris I/O is its ability to provide context around change and help organizations act earlier. Whether the objective is improving supplier performance, mitigating risk, strengthening bidding strategies, or protecting mission-critical operations, better visibility creates better outcomes."Sayavedra joins an advisory team that includes Peter Sondergaard, former Gartner executive and one of the world's leading authorities on technology-driven business transformation."The organizations that will create the most value over the next decade will be those that can identify meaningful change before their competitors and respond faster," said Peter Sondergaard. "Leo brings deep experience helping organizations improve operational performance and supply chain resilience in highly complex environments. His perspective will strengthen Polaris I/O's ability to help customers translate signals into action."Leo's appointment reflects Polaris I/O's continued investment in helping organizations improve economic outcomes, operational performance, and mission success by identifying critical signals earlier and transforming them into actionable context.About Polaris I/OPolaris I/O helps organizations see change before others do. By combining pre-intent signal intelligence, context engineering, AI-powered analysis, and human expertise, Polaris I/O enables leaders to identify emerging opportunities, mitigate risk, optimize performance, and improve economic outcomes across revenue, operations, supply chain, government, and industrial environments.

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