Kings Auctions to Host Authentic Superman Costumes & Michael Jackson Collectibles on July 19

George Reeves Superman on-screen costume and COA Michael Jackson throne used in the Billboard Music Awards Paco Rabanne metal dress

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Auctions is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated live online auction, set to take place on July 19 at 9 AM PT on LiveAuctioneers. This exciting event will showcase a remarkable collection of iconic collectibles, including rare Superman costumes worn by George Reeves and Kirk Alyn, Michael Jackson's throne used in a groundbreaking performance, a stunning dress by fashion designer Paco Rabanne, and a diverse array of additional items that make this auction a must-attend for collectors and pop culture enthusiasts.Featured Auction Highlights:1. Superman Costumes- Lot #100: Authentic Superman CostumeThis iconic Superman costume was worn by George Reeves during the filming of the classic television series. It features the legendary blue and red color scheme, complete with a flowing cape and the classic "S" emblem emblazoned on the chest. The costume is made from high-quality materials and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from the Superman Museum, ensuring its provenance and value. This costume is consigned from the son of Frank Toscannini, further adding to its historical significance. The costume was later showcased in a promotional event on Netflix by Goldin Auctions, further cementing its importance in pop culture history.- Lot #101: Vintage Superman Costume Worn by Kirk AlynThis rare Superman costume was worn by Kirk Alyn, the first actor to portray Superman in the original film serials in the 1950s. The suit reflects the classic design of the era, featuring the iconic colors and emblem. Crafted from durable fabric, it includes the original cape and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from the Superman Museum. This piece is also consigned from the son of Frank Toscannini, highlighting its historical significance and value for serious collectors.2. Michael Jackson's Throne- Lot #77: Michael Jackson's Performance ThroneThis exquisite throne was used during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards for the holographic performance showcasing Michael Jackson after his passing. Featuring intricate detailing, including gold accents and plush upholstery, this throne is a symbol of Michael Jackson's larger-than-life persona. In excellent condition, it represents a historic moment in music and is a unique collectible for fans of the legendary artist.3. Paco Rabanne Dress- Lot #17: Paco Rabanne Silver DressThis stunning silver dress, designed by the renowned fashion designer Paco Rabanne, is known for its innovative design and luxurious materials. The dress features a unique chainmail construction that reflects light beautifully, making it a show-stopping piece for any fashion collector. Recently highlighted in a Vogue article, this dress is noted for having fetched one of the highest values ever sold at auction for a piece of its kind, further emphasizing its significance in fashion history. It comes with a designer label and documentation of its provenance.4. Additional Auction Highlights:- 700 Collectible Comic Books: A diverse collection featuring key issues and rare finds for comic book enthusiasts.Lot #237- Kate Moss YSL Surfboard: A stylish surfboard designed by Yves Saint Laurent, featuring iconic imagery of supermodel Kate Moss.Lot # 50 - FEWOCiOUS x Two Feet: "CryptoCaster" Hand-Painted Custom Fender Stratocaster (1/1 Physical Masterpiece), 2021- Jewelry: A selection of exquisite jewelry pieces, perfect for collectors and those seeking unique adornments.- Kobe and Lakers Signed Basketballs: Autographed basketballs from the legendary Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, ideal for sports fans and collectors.This auction is an exceptional opportunity for bidders to acquire rare and valuable items that celebrate the legacy of some of the most influential figures in entertainment and fashion history. Bidders can participate in real-time through LiveAuctioneers, ensuring an engaging and dynamic auction experience.Kings Auctions invites collectors, enthusiasts, and newcomers to register and view the full catalog of items available for auction on the LiveAuctioneers website.For inquiries about consignment opportunities or additional information about the auction, please visit Kings Auctions' website ( https://kings-auctions.com ).About Kings AuctionsKings Auctions is a premier auction house specializing in fine art, collectibles, and unique items across various categories. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Kings Auctions connects buyers and sellers in a trusted auction environment.

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