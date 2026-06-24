New York Bestseller Makes Bold Food Rescue Case for Hunger, Waste, and Inequality

Robert Lee's Bestselling Book: Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight Rescuing Leftover Cuisine - Logo Robert Lee exemplifying food rescue Robert Lee's Bestselling Book: Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight Caribou Strategic: Transforming CEOs into Bestselling Authors

New York bestselling author Robert Lee’s book shows how practical food rescue systems can connect surplus food with people who need it before it becomes waste.

The difference between surplus food feeding people or ending up in landfill comes down to systems, coordination, incentives, and whether the infrastructure exists before the food becomes waste.” — Robert Lee, CEO at RLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Lee, CEO of Rescuing Leftover Cuisine , is celebrating new bestselling book " Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight : Why Rescuing Food Is Key to Solving Hunger, Food Waste, and Income Inequality" ( https://www.instagram.com/p/DZxBJreN2XG/ Lee’s bestseller was also recently featured in New York Times Square: https://youtu.be/KtRRHldah30 Robert Lee has helped turn food rescue from a simple idea into a national movement through Rescuing Leftover Cuisine. The book draws from Lee’s lived experience with food insecurity and his work building a practical food rescue model that connects safe, edible surplus food with people who can use it in time.Lee’s story connects lived food insecurity with practical nonprofit leadership and a scalable approach to food rescue. Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight gives readers a systems-level view of how hunger and food waste can exist side by side.Through Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, Lee is helping communities rethink how surplus food can move from waste streams to people in need. Rescuing Leftover Cuisine is proving that good food can feed people instead of landfills when the right systems are in place.The book offers practical lessons for food donors, nonprofit leaders, volunteers, policymakers, and anyone interested in a smarter food system:1. Food insecurity is personal. Lee begins with memories of one bowl of ramen and learning that food was never something to take for granted. (Ch. 1)2. Waste looks different when you know scarcity. Sandwich crusts, apples, and baby carrots thrown away at school become early signs of a larger system problem. (Ch. 2)3. Hunger hides in quiet trade-offs. Food insecurity affects focus, dignity, stress, and daily decisions. (Ch. 3)4. Robert Lee’s bestseller highlights a powerful idea: the food already exists, the need already exists, and the missing piece is connection. (Ch. 4)5. Waste is often a design flaw. Prepared food discarded at closing time shows how disposal becomes the default when rescue has no path. (Ch. 5)6. Doing nothing has a cost. Food waste loses the value of labor, water, land, energy, packaging, transport, and human benefit. (Ch. 6)7. Hunger is tied to income inequality. Lee connects food access to rent, transportation, work, coupons, and household math. (Ch. 7)8. Food rescue fits the food waste hierarchy. Prevention comes first, but when safe edible surplus exists, feeding people should come before landfill. (Ch. 8)9. Good intentions need ownership. Lee’s NYU food rescue work shows why volunteer shifts, pickup windows, and accountability matter. (Ch. 9-10)10. Systems create scale. Donor trust, lead rescuers, and local routes show how small recurring rescues can become a movement. (Ch. 13-18)Rescuing Leftover Cuisine demonstrates how local donors, volunteers, and recipient organizations can work together to reduce food waste and fight hunger. Lee’s work shows that food rescue is not just charity, but logistics, trust, coordination, and practical systems design.“The difference between surplus food feeding people or ending up in landfill comes down to systems, coordination, incentives, and whether the infrastructure exists before the food becomes waste.” - Robert Lee, CEO at Rescuing Leftover Cuisine.Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight positions Robert Lee as a leading voice on food rescue, food waste, hunger, and nonprofit innovation. Robert Lee’s work with Rescuing Leftover Cuisine shows how small recurring food rescues can add up to meaningful community impact.Launched with help from Caribou Strategic , Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight invites readers to see food rescue as logistics, trust, policy, and practical systems design with a human purpose. The book is available globally on Amazon at:ABOUT RESCUING LEFTOVER CUISINE:Rescuing Leftover Cuisine is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit food rescue organization headquartered in New York City that redistributes excess food to people experiencing food insecurity. As CEO of Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, Robert Lee’s accolades include Forbes 30 Under 30, CNN Hero, Obama Leader USA, Hunter Food Policy 40 Under 40, YouthActionNet Laureate Global Fellow, and Blue Ridge Labs Incubatee. Lee holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Learn more at:ABOUT CARIBOU STRATEGIC:Caribou Strategic transforms CEOs into bestselling authors with a done-for-you service including manuscript ghostwriting, professional cover design, launch execution, promotion in New York Times Square, and more. Clients pay zero upfront and only pay per week their book achieves Amazon bestseller status. Learn more at:

Robert Lee's best selling book featured in New York Times Square

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