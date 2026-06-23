Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan Says Private 5G Wireless Continues Growth Despite Market Challenges

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst

Technology Analyst highlights ongoing expansion, consolidation, growth opportunities and challenges in private wireless

To discuss further, please get in touch with me at jeff@jeffKAGAN.com” — Jeff KAGAN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private 5G wireless continues to be an important growth sector within the communications industry, according to Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor Jeff Kagan. While much of today's technology conversation is focused on artificial intelligence (AI), Kagan says other sectors, including private wireless networks, continue to create significant growth opportunities for investors, enterprises, and technology providers."Senior leadership teams from both large and small private 5G wireless companies regularly reach out to me to discuss their growth strategies and market opportunities," said Jeff Kagan, Industry Analyst. "They want to be seen. They want to punch their way onto the map. What I have found is that some companies are experiencing stronger growth compared to others.”In some cases, challenges are tied to the specific market segment they serve. In others, it comes down to execution, marketing, and visibility, or lack thereof.Kagan notes that success in the private wireless sector depends on multiple factors, including market focus, financial resources, executive leadership and vision, technology differentiation, and go-to-market strategy.Many smaller companies have developed innovative solutions but lack the financial strength needed to scale their businesses.As a result, the industry is has begun a wave of consolidation, bringing together established companies with financial resources, and emerging firms with innovative technologies.Kagan points to HPE's acquisition of Juniper Networks as an example of how established companies are strengthening their market positions through strategic acquisitions and expanded capabilities."In recent years, we have seen both consolidation and expansion across the private wireless industry," Kagan said. "This trend is likely to continue and accelerate as companies seek greater scale, broader capabilities, and stronger competitive positioning."The private wireless ecosystem includes a diverse range of participants:• Major wireless carriers leveraging their public network expertise to deliver private wireless services.• Technology providers that design and deploy private wireless networks for enterprises, campuses, manufacturing facilities, healthcare organizations, and educational institutions.• Large global technology companies as well as emerging innovators focused on specialized market opportunities.Kagan believes competition in the private wireless market is stronger than ever and is growing, but is also rapidly changing.Industry participants include major wireless carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, along with technology leaders including HPE, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Cisco, Ericsson, Celona, Kyndryl and many others.Additional companies, including cable and broadband providers such as Xfinity Business, Spectrum Business, Optimum Business, and Cox Business, could further expand their presence in the private wireless sector through partnerships, acquisitions, or independent initiatives."Currently, some market challenges have slowed growth in certain segments of the industry," Kagan said. "That being said, growth continues, and I expect that trend to continue as organizations increasingly recognize the value of private wireless networks."According to Kagan, private wireless offers many of the advantages traditionally associated with public wireless networks while providing enhanced control, security, reliability, and performance."Which companies and technology will lead going forward?” asks Kagan? “Based on what I see today, private wireless is becoming an increasingly important part of enterprise connectivity strategy. That being said, some companies are performing better than others. I believe as organizations continue their digital transformation efforts, private wireless will remain an important growth area."About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer , and Columnist who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society, including AI, wireless communications, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, IoT, and related technology sectors.As a well-known Tech Analyst , Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era and has written thousands of columns and articles translating technology trends into practical business insights.AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations (Retired) Dick Martin highlighted Kagan's industry influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing, "Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry."Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan are invited to submit an inquiry via email.Media ContactJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X: https://x.com/jeffkagan

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