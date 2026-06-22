Energy Today Corp (NRGT) and QED Connect (QEDN) Announce Updated NI 43-101 of La Palmichala Project with ESG Integration

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Energy Today Corp (OTCID: NRGT) and QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN) Announce Updated NI 43-101 Technical Review of La Palmichala Gold Project with ESG Integration

Energy Today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)

The NI 43-101 review confirms that La Palmichala is a robust, cash-flowing gold asset with substantial expansion potential, and the integration of the QEDN + GMSacha Inchi environmental program.” — Santiago Sanjuan

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Today Corp (OTCID: NRGT) Completes update of the NI 43-101 Technical Review of La Palmichala Gold ProjectEnergy Today Corp (“NRGT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of an update of the NI 43-101 technical review of its La Palmichala Gold Project in the Segovia–Remedios gold belt. The review validates the project’s geological model, current production, and expansion potential under a structured, investor-grade framework.Key highlights from the review include:Producing gold asset: Current ore throughput of 127.68 tonnes/month with gold output of approximately 5.926 kg/month (~190 oz).High-grade selective mining: Current mined grade of ~46.4 g/t Au, confirming strong ore shoot continuity.Depth continuity confirmed: Underground development has reached Level 5, demonstrating vertical continuity of the ore system.Industrial scale-up validated: Expansion scenario from 127.68 t/month to 6,000 t/month, supported by a modular $5 million processing plant.Strong economics: Projected full-scale EBITDA of $5.8M–$7.3M/year, payback of 9–12 months, and IRR of 65%–110%.Environmental and ESG integration: Energy Today Corp is implementing the QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN) + GMSacha Inchi program as a new environmental mitigation initiative. This project includes advanced tailings management, closed-loop water recycling, cyanide-controlled processing, and post-mining land restoration with Sacha Inchi agroforestry to ensure sustainable, long-term ecological and community benefits.“The NI 43-101 review confirms that La Palmichala is a robust, cash-flowing gold asset with substantial expansion potential, and the integration of the QEDN + GMSacha Inchi environmental program demonstrates our commitment to sustainable, responsible mining,” said Santiago SanJuan COO of Energy Today Corp.This NI 43-101 review provides a foundation to attract institutional investment, validate operational assumptions, and support the Company’s expansion and ESG programs.About Energy Today Corp (NRGT)Energy Today Corp (OTCID: NRGT) – Company Profile and Project OverviewCompany Overview:Energy Today Corp (OTCID: NRGT) is an OTC-listed mining company focused on high-grade gold production and sustainable industrial-scale expansion in Colombia. The Company’s strategic objective is to operate cash-flowing mining assets while integrating ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) initiatives to create long-term value for investors and local communities.Headquarters: Colombia (Segovia–Remedios Gold Belt)OTC Symbol: NRGTFlagship Asset: La Palmichala Gold ProjectThe La Palmichala Gold Project is Energy Today’s core asset and the foundation of its growth strategy:Deposit Type: Orogenic quartz vein systemOre Continuity: Confirmed strike and depth continuity (Level 5 underground development)High-Grade Zones: Multiple ore shoots with grades ranging from 10–50+ g/t AuCurrent Production: 127.68 tonnes/month, ~5.926 kg gold (~190 oz/month)Recovery: ~90%This project is a producing asset with stable cash flow and a low-risk geological profile, providing a foundation for expansion to industrial throughput.Industrial Scale-Up PlanEnergy Today Corp has a clearly defined expansion strategy:Throughput Expansion: 127.68 t/month → 6,000 t/monthCAPEX: $5,000,000 for a modular processing plantMining Method: Hybrid selective + bulk mining system with mechanizationProcessing Plant Features:Crushing and grinding circuitGravity concentrationFlotation systemCIL/CIP leaching circuitTailings management and water recycling systemThe modular design allows staged ramp-up and mitigates execution risks while maintaining operational flexibility.Financial HighlightsProjected EBITDA (Full Scale): $5.8M – $7.3M per yearPayback: ~9–12 monthsIRR: 65%–110%AISC: $750–$850/ozRevenue (Full Scale): ~$13.3M/yearThe economics reflect a high-margin gold production model, with a very favorable capital efficiency and fast cash-flow generation.ESG and Sustainability IntegrationEnergy Today Corp incorporates ESG principles through its QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN) + GMSacha Inchi program, which includes:Environmental Management: Tailings engineering, closed-loop water systems, cyanide controlLand Restoration: Sacha Inchi agroforestry and soil rehabilitationSocial Impact: Employment creation (direct 80–140 jobs, indirect 250–400 jobs), community engagement programs, training for mechanized mining skillsThis positions Energy Today as a leader in responsible mining practices in Colombia, aligning with international ESG standards and institutional investor expectations.Strategic Investment ThesisEnergy Today Corp offers a compelling investment opportunity:Producing Gold Asset: Cash flow is already being generated, reducing exploration risk.Scalable Operations: Modular plant and mining infrastructure allow rapid expansion.High Capital Efficiency: Low CAPEX requirement relative to projected EBITDA.Fast Payback and Strong ROI: Base case payback under 1 year; ROI 100–146% annually.ESG Leadership: QEDN + GMSacha Inchi programs create environmental and social upside.Institutional Appeal: NI 43-101 validation positions the project for broker, fund, and OTC investor engagement.Market PositionOTC Symbol: NRGTGeographical Advantage: Segovia–Remedios Gold Belt, Colombia, a historically prolific high-grade gold districtStrategic Differentiation: Producing, scalable, ESG-integrated gold project with fast cash-flow and high-margin economicsValuation Upside: Base EV $20–$47M; potential post-scale EV $50–$70M+ConclusionEnergy Today Corp represents a high-leverage, low-capital gold production story:Strong operational baseRapidly scalable throughputIntegrated ESG frameworkHigh-margin economics with low operational riskWell-positioned for OTC investor engagement and institutional capital attractionEnergy Today is an institutionally credible, producing gold asset offering near-term cash flow and long-term growth, underpinned by responsible, sustainable mining practices.About QED Connect (OTCID:QEDN)QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN) – Company Profile and Strategic VisionCompany Overview:QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN) is an OTC-listed company focused on integrating sustainable ESG frameworks, community-driven development, and regenerative environmental projects into high-potential mining and lifestyle ventures. The Company functions as a governance, ESG, and operational oversight layer for projects like Energy Today Corp (NRGT), La Palmichala, and Valhalla Wulff.Headquarters: Medellín / Envigado region, Antioquia, ColombiaOTC Symbol: QEDNCore Mission:Embed ESG best practices into industrial and agricultural operations.Develop sustainable land-use projects with long-term economic and environmental returns.Support investor confidence through governance, transparency, and technical oversight.Key Strategic InitiativesESG Governance Layer:QEDN monitors environmental compliance, social programs, and operational standards for partner projects, including mining expansions like NRGT.Sustainable Operations:Implementation of closed-loop water systems, tailings management, and resource efficiency measures in industrial and agricultural settings.Community & Social Programs:Training programs, local employment generation, and infrastructure improvements to uplift regional economies.Environmental Transformation:Partnering with GMSacha Inchi to restore post-mining lands with sustainable agriculture, carbon capture initiatives, and agroforestry programs.GMSacha Inchi – Environmental and Regenerative AgricultureOverview:GMSacha Inchi is a biological and agroforestry initiative integrated with QEDN to provide environmental mitigation and sustainable post-mining land use. Its main focus is on regenerating degraded land while producing high-value crops.Key Features:Sacha Inchi Cultivation: Perennial oilseed crop providing carbon sequestration and soil stabilization.Post-Mining Land Restoration: Transforming mined areas into productive agricultural land.Community Integration: Employment and local training in agroforestry systems.Carbon & ESG Credit Potential: Supports sustainability metrics attractive to institutional investors.Impact:Rehabilitation of tailings and mined landLong-term bioeconomic value creationSustainable revenue streams beyond miningValhalla Wulff – Sustainable Lifestyle & Community ProjectOverview:Valhalla Wulff is QEDN’s lifestyle, eco-tourism, and sustainable community development project located in Envigado, Antioquia. It combines residential, hospitality, and agricultural initiatives into a holistic sustainable ecosystem.Components:Residential Suites: Airbnb-ready apartments for investors and global visitors.Eco-Coworking & Community Spaces: Fostering entrepreneurship, education, and networking.Pet & Dog-Friendly Facilities: Catering to lifestyle-focused, high-net-worth visitors.Integration with GMSacha Inchi: Onsite regenerative agriculture and sustainability practices.Environmental Commitment: Minimal footprint development, green building standards, and reforestation initiatives.Target Audience:International investors seeking sustainable real estate returnsDigital nomads and entrepreneursEco-tourists and retireesKey Value Proposition:Long-term lifestyle and community value creationESG-compliant real estate + hospitality modelIntegration of agricultural sustainability for long-term operational resilienceSynergy Between QEDN, GMSacha Inchi, and Valhalla WulffGovernance: QEDN provides institutional oversight and ESG compliance for all projects.Environmental: GMSacha Inchi ensures post-mining land regeneration and sustainable agriculture.Community & Lifestyle: Valhalla Wulff leverages sustainable land use to create a premium community experience.Investor Appeal:ESG-compliant asset stackDiversified revenue streams: mining, agriculture, real estate/hospitalityScalable model integrating industrial, agricultural, and lifestyle projectsClear path to institutional adoption and global market exposureConclusion:Together, QEDN, GMSacha Inchi, and Valhalla Wulff create a vertically integrated, ESG-first investment ecosystem. This model merges:Mining & industrial cash flow (NRGT / La Palmichala)Environmental restoration & sustainable agriculture (GMSacha Inchi)Lifestyle, hospitality, and community value creation (Valhalla Wulff)This positions QEDN as a global-standard ESG and community-driven platform, providing investors with high-yield cash-flow assets, long-term sustainability, and institutional credibility.Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Energy Today Corp (OTCID: NRGT) and QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning:Future production and expansion of the La Palmichala Gold Project to 6,000 tonnes per month.Projected gold output, recovery rates, revenues, EBITDA, payback periods, and internal rates of return.Planned implementation of ESG initiatives, including the QEDN + GMSacha Inchi environmental mitigation program.Anticipated timing, completion, and success of plant construction, commissioning, and operational ramp-up.Expectations regarding market acceptance, investor engagement, and OTC re-rating potential.Long-term operational performance, scalability, and sustainable community impact of Valhalla Wulff and associated projects.Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: operational, construction, and mechanical risks; fluctuations in gold prices; regulatory and permitting risks; financing and liquidity constraints; environmental compliance risks; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.Investors and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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