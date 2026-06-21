Traffic Alert - Interstate 91 north and south from mm8.1 to mm27.9 - rolling roadblock to fix downed wires from 2pm - 4pm
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 north and south from mm8.1 to mm27.9 - rolling roadblock to fix downed wires from 2pm - 4pm has no obstruction in the area of sb beginning at mm27.9, nb beginning at 8.1 due to a traffic incident.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not
yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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