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How Environment, Sport and Skills Are Shaping Young Change-Makers in Himachal Pradesh

A few hours away in Mandi, the pattern repeated itself. Another student, echoing Nikita’s clarity, spoke of a different reality – one shaped by a growing cycle of disasters that have struck Himachal Pradesh with increasing intensity. Landslides, flash floods and erratic weather have left deep marks on everyday life, but they have also, unexpectedly, brought communities closer.

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How Environment, Sport and Skills Are Shaping Young Change-Makers in Himachal Pradesh

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


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