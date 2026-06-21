How Agra’s Communities Are Shaping Living Heritage Tourism

On 16 February 2026, Annemarie Hou, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, visited project sites in Agra, engaging with artisans, experiencing community-led heritage and eco-tourism initiatives, and interacting with local communities to witness the project's impact towards building sustainable livelihoods.

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