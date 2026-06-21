CiteLens Launches GEO Platform to Track Brand Visibility Across AI Search

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CiteLens shows brands whether ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews recommend them — and runs done-for-you AI visibility audits.

Search didn't disappear — it moved inside AI. If an assistant recommends your competitor and never names you, you'll never see the customer you lost.” — Alper Tekin, Founder, CiteLens

EDIRNE, TURKEY, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edirne, Türkiye — June 21, 2026 — As consumers increasingly ask AI assistants instead of search engines for recommendations, a new category of software is emerging to help brands stay visible in the answer. CiteLens, a Generative Engine Optimization platform built by Solustiq Yazılım ve Yapay Zeka Teknolojileri A.Ş., today announced the general availability of its AI visibility tracking platform, which shows companies whether ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Google's Gemini and Google AI Overviews mention and cite them when potential customers ask for recommendations.

Hundreds of millions of people now begin product and service research inside an AI chat. When an assistant answers a question like "what is the best CRM for a small agency" or "best 4-star hotel in Istanbul for a family," it returns a short list of named brands. Companies that are not on that list lose customers they never see — and traditional SEO tools, built for ranking blue links, do not measure this new surface at all.

CiteLens closes that blind spot. The platform runs a brand's real buyer questions across the major AI engines — repeatedly, and segmented by market and language — then reports two distinct signals: whether the brand is mentioned by name as a recommendation, and whether its website is cited as a source. It benchmarks a brand against its competitors, tracks share of voice over time with statistical confidence intervals, and maps the third-party sources that AI engines pull from, turning a vague sense of "we're not visible" into a concrete, prioritized action plan.

Alongside the self-serve software, the company offers a done-for-you AI visibility audit. The CiteLens team analyzes a brand end to end across every engine, benchmarks competitors, identifies why the brand is or isn't being recommended, and delivers a branded report plus a live readout session. Packages start at $499.

"Search didn't disappear — it moved inside AI. If an assistant recommends your competitor and never names you, you'll never even see the customer you lost. CiteLens makes that visible, and fixable," said Alper Tekin, Founder of CiteLens.

The platform supports both English and Turkish markets, with correct country and language targeting, and covers the engines that increasingly mediate buying decisions, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini and Google AI Overviews. Early users span hospitality, professional services and technology — categories where an AI recommendation can directly decide a booking or a purchase.

CiteLens is available now at citelens.ai with a free plan for teams that want to measure their own visibility, paid subscriptions for ongoing tracking, and done-for-you audits and one-to-one GEO strategy sessions for brands that want expert help. As AI assistants continue to absorb the first step of the customer journey, the company expects Generative Engine Optimization to become as essential to marketing teams as search engine optimization has been for the past two decades.

About CiteLens

CiteLens is a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI visibility platform that helps brands measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini and Google AI Overviews. It is operated by Solustiq Yazılım ve Yapay Zeka Teknolojileri A.Ş. Learn more at citelens.ai.

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