The Chef Tours Announces Chef Jorge Davalos as New Mexico City Culinary Director

The Insider look at Mexico City

Mexico City just got hotter

Under Chef Davalos' direction, guests can expect even deeper access to Mexico City's food culture, hidden.” — Karl Wilder

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chef Tours is pleased to announce that acclaimed Mexican chef **Jorge Davalos** has joined the company and will assume leadership of its growing Mexico City operations.With extensive experience in Mexican cuisine, local food culture, and hospitality, Chef Davalos will oversee the continued development of The Chef Tours' culinary experiences in Mexico City, helping guests discover the authentic flavours, traditions, and neighbourhoods that make the Mexican capital one of the world's greatest food destinations.Mexico City has become one of the most exciting culinary cities on the planet. From historic markets and family-run fondas to street food vendors and innovative contemporary kitchens, the city offers a food culture unlike any other. Under Chef Davalos' leadership, The Chef Tours will continue to focus on immersive, chef-led experiences that connect travellers with the people, traditions, and stories behind the food.As Culinary Director for Mexico City, Chef Davalos will guide tour development, restaurant partnerships, culinary research, and guest experiences. His role will ensure that visitors experience the city's food scene through the eyes of a local chef rather than as traditional tourists.The appointment comes at a time when interest in authentic food travel continues to grow. Travellers increasingly seek meaningful culinary experiences that go beyond sightseeing, looking instead for opportunities to explore local markets, regional specialities, traditional cooking techniques, and the cultural history of food.The Chef Tours has built its reputation by offering small-group culinary experiences led by chefs and food professionals in some of the world's most exciting destinations. The company's Mexico City experiences showcase the rich diversity of Mexican cuisine, including street food traditions, market culture, regional dishes, and the enduring influence of corn, indigenous ingredients, and local culinary craftsmanship.Under Chef Davalos' direction, guests can expect even deeper access to Mexico City's food culture, hidden culinary gems, and the authentic neighbourhoods that have made the city a must-visit destination for food lovers worldwide.For travellers searching for the best food tours in Mexico City, authentic Mexican food experiences, chef-led culinary tours, and local food adventures in Mexico City, The Chef Tours continues its commitment to delivering educational, immersive, and unforgettable experiences.About The Chef ToursThe Chef Tours creates chef-led food and wine experiences in some of the world's most celebrated culinary destinations, including Mexico City, Paris, Istanbul, Berlin, and Seville. The company specialises in small-group experiences that combine exceptional food, local culture, history, and insider access to create meaningful travel experiences for curious travellers.

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