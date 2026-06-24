Farrah Mechael to Perform at Inaugural Peace Gala as Sisters Receive Ambassador for Peace Recognition

Farrah Mechael and Tamara Mechael on the field at Dodger Stadium, where Farrah performed the United States' National Anthem before a Major League Baseball game. Farrah Mechael and Tamara Mechael attending an entertainment industry event, representing their growing presence as artists, educators, and advocates. Farrah Mechael and Tamara Mechael during an early recording session, reflecting the creative partnership that has shaped their work in music and advocacy. Scorpio Productions is a Los Angeles-based independent music and creative production company supporting music, film, and cultural storytelling initiatives. AngelSound Records, an independent record label supporting music releases, artist development, and creative projects across multiple genres.

The June 27 Palm Beach, FL event will recognize Farrah and Tamara Mechael as Ambassadors for Peace while featuring a special live performance by Farrah Mechael

There is nothing like music to bring people together. Music is the universal language that connects us all.” — Farrah Mechael

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recording artist Farrah Mechael is set to perform at the inaugural Peace Gala on June 27 in Palm Beach, Florida, where she and songwriter Tamara Mechael will be formally recognized as Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in affiliation with the United Nations. The recognition places the sisters among a distinguished network of peace advocates, faith leaders, and cultural ambassadors spanning more than 160 countries.The appointments were nominated by Dr. Jeremy McNally of Relief Alliance and Mr. Nasser Zomorod of the Universal Peace Federation, recognizing the sisters’ longstanding commitment to using music as a tool for positive social impact. Hosted by Wealth Strategy Media and benefiting Relief Alliance, the event will bring together international leaders, diplomats, faith representatives, philanthropists, and cultural figures in a shared celebration of peace, service, and global cooperation. The sisters' recognition follows years of work using music, education, and community engagement to promote cultural understanding, youth empowerment, and humanitarian outreach.As part of the evening's program, Farrah Mechael will present a special live performance featuring selections from classical, jazz, and operatic repertoire, as well as songs from her own original catalog. Known for her versatile vocal abilities and international audience, Mechael has performed at major venues and events throughout her career, including national anthem performances and appearances on prominent stages across the United States. The performance will highlight the unifying power of music, a theme that has become central to the sisters’ mission as newly recognized Ambassadors for Peace.The Ambassador for Peace recognition reflects the sisters' belief that music can serve as a bridge between cultures and communities. Through their work as artists, educators, and advocates, Farrah and Tamara Mechael have consistently emphasized the role of creativity in fostering empathy, dialogue, and unity.The Peace Gala marks an important milestone in the sisters' ongoing commitment to service through the arts. As newly recognized Ambassadors for Peace, they look forward to using music, artistic mentorship, and cultural enrichment to support peacebuilding initiatives and foster greater understanding across communities worldwide.Farrah and Tamara Mechael are Los Angeles-based music creators and advocates whose work blends artistic expression with humanitarian outreach. Recently appointed Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in affiliation with the United Nations, the sisters use music, education, and cultural engagement to promote peace, unity, and understanding worldwide.

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