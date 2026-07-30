From Broken to Brave: Memoir of a Heart Warrior by Amy M. Le

A Vietnamese refugee, heart warrior, and award-winning author shares a powerful memoir of survival, healing, faith, and resilience.

Warriors are not born. They are made—forged by life's hardest moments, transformed by perseverance, and empowered to rise again stronger than before.” — Amy M. Le

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEHeart Warrior, Vietnamese Refugee, and Award-Winning Author Amy M. Le Releases Powerful New Memoir, From Broken to Brave: Memoir of a Heart Warrior A remarkable story of survival, resilience, healing, and transformation from the Founder and CEO of Quill Hawk Publishing EDMOND, Oklahoma — July 30, 2026 — Award-winning author, publisher, entrepreneur, and Vietnamese refugee Amy M. Le announces the release of her deeply personal memoir, From Broken to Brave: Memoir of a Heart Warrior, available worldwide on July 30, 2026, through Quill Hawk Publishing.In this raw and inspiring memoir, Le takes readers on an unforgettable journey spanning five decades—from war-torn Vietnam and refugee camps in Southeast Asia to open-heart surgery, personal trauma, loss, reinvention, entrepreneurship, and ultimately, self-discovery.Born nine months before the fall of Saigon with a congenital heart defect, Le's life began with grim predictions. Doctors doubted she would live to see her fifth birthday. Instead, she survived war, escaped Vietnam by boat, endured refugee camps, underwent life-saving open-heart surgery, and overcame countless personal and professional obstacles to build a life defined not by adversity, but by courage."This memoir is for every person who has ever felt broken," says Le. It's for every survivor, every dreamer, every heart warrior who has questioned their worth or wondered if they were strong enough to keep going. My hope is that readers will see that our scars do not define us. They remind us how far we've come."Structured in two parts—"From Broken" and "To Brave"—the memoir chronicles Le's experiences navigating family struggles, identity, love, grief, abuse, faith, entrepreneurship, and healing. Along the way, she shares hard-earned lessons about resilience, forgiveness, leadership, relationships, purpose, and personal transformation.More than a memoir, From Broken to Brave is a testament to the human spirit and a celebration of the strength found in vulnerability.Amy M. Le is best known as the author of The Snow Trilogy (Snow in Vietnam, Snow in Seattle, and Snow's Kitchen), which chronicles her family's journey from Vietnam to America. She is also the Founder and CEO of Quill Hawk Publishing, an Oklahoma-based hybrid publishing company dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and helping authors bring meaningful stories into the world.Throughout her career, Le has become a respected advocate for storytelling, immigrant voices, and resilience. Her work has inspired readers across generations and cultures, particularly within the Vietnamese-American community and among survivors overcoming life's greatest challenges.Book Information:Title: From Broken to Brave: Memoir of a Heart WarriorAuthor: Amy M. LePublisher: Quill Hawk PublishingPublication Date: July 30, 2026Formats: Paperback, Hardback, and eBook, with Audiobook coming late summer 2026ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-9869102-4-6Early Praise:"From surviving unimaginable hardships to building a legacy that uplifts others, her journey reminds us that courage is not the absence of fear, but it is the decision to keep moving forward." —Le Ly Hayslip, Author of When Heaven and Earth Changed Places and Founder of East Meets West Heritage CenterAmy’s life is not only an epic journey through suffering, abuse, and prejudice, but her story is the unfurling of a life force that is radiant and joyful." —Joyce Hanewinkel, Author of An Unforeseen Chance"Do not expect to read this book without shedding tears." —Charlie Peters, Author of Returning Vet's Saga"A gripping memoir about survival, loss, and resilience." —Nicole Sims, Author of Courage in the DarkAbout Amy M. Le:Amy M. Le is an award-winning author, speaker, entrepreneur, and publisher. A Vietnamese Boat Person refugee and congenital heart defect survivor, she is the author of fifteen books, including The Snow Trilogy. She serves as Founder and CEO of Quill Hawk Publishing and is dedicated to helping writers share stories that educate, inspire, and transform lives. Amy also serves as Board Emeritus for Vietnamese Boat People and is a passionate advocate for preserving refugee stories and promoting diverse voices in literature.Media Contact:Amy M. LeFounder & CEO, Quill Hawk PublishingEmail: amymle@quillhawkpublishing.comWebsite: https://quillhawkpublishing.com Phone: 918-921-5483Availability:From Broken to Brave: Memoir of a Heart Warrior will be available through major online retailers, independent bookstores, libraries, and directly through Quill Hawk Publishing beginning July 30, 2026.

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