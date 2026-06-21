ScolioLife Advances Non-Surgical Scoliosis Care With AI and 3D Printing

Award-Winning ScolioLife® Clinic 2024

Founded by Dr. Kevin Lau, ScolioLife is developing ScolioConnect, an AI patient platform, and adding 3D-printed bracing to its non-surgical care model.

AI and 3D printing let us look at each spine more precisely and personalize non-surgical scoliosis care like never before.” — Dr. Kevin Lau, Founder & Director, ScolioLife

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScolioLife, an international scoliosis and spinal rehabilitation organization founded by Dr. Kevin Lau, today announced a strategic initiative to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D-printing technology into its clinical model, positioning the organization as a technology-driven leader in non-surgical scoliosis care At the center of the initiative is the ScolioConnect System , a connected-care platform currently in development. ScolioConnect is designed to link patients with their care team between in-person visits, combining AI-assisted analysis of 3D body scans, support for custom brace design, and a unified patient data ecosystem that brings together ScolioLife's existing Scoliometer and ScolioTrack applications, clinical records, and progress monitoring in one place."For more than two decades, our goal has been to give scoliosis patients more options than simply 'wait and see' or surgery," said Dr. Kevin Lau, D.C., M.H.N., Founder and Director of ScolioLife. "AI and 3D printing allow us to look at each spine more precisely and to personalize care like never before. ScolioConnect is about staying connected to our patients between visits, so progress is measured continuously rather than only at the next appointment."Bringing 3D printing into the clinicAs part of the same initiative, ScolioLife is introducing 3D-printing capabilities to support the fabrication of its custom ScolioAlign 3D bracing. By pairing advanced 3D scanning with CAD/CAM design and in-house 3D printing, the organization aims to shorten production timelines and produce lighter, better-ventilated, more individually contoured braces designed to improve patient comfort and wear-time compliance, a key factor in non-surgical scoliosis management.An AI-driven, connected model of careThe ScolioConnect System is being developed to serve three connected functions: AI-assisted diagnostics and progress tracking from 3D scans; data-informed support for custom brace design; and a patient-facing app ecosystem that helps patients and clinicians monitor posture, growth, and curve changes over time. The platform reflects ScolioLife's broader philosophy that early intervention, patient education, and consistent long-term monitoring are central to better outcomes.ScolioLife has supported patients from more than 25 countries across Asia, Oceania, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, with clinics in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Indonesia, complemented by teleconsultation services. The new technology initiative is intended to extend that reach and make ongoing, non-surgical scoliosis care more accessible to international patients.Development of the ScolioConnect System is underway, with phased rollout planned across ScolioLife's clinic network. Further announcements on availability and features are expected in the coming months.Note: Scoliosis care outcomes vary based on age, skeletal maturity, curve type, brace wear, exercise adherence, and individual biological factors. ScolioLife does not guarantee specific clinical results. The technologies described are in development and subject to change.About ScolioLifeScolioLife is an international scoliosis and spine correction organization dedicated to helping patients manage scoliosis and spinal disorders without surgery whenever possible. Founded by Dr. Kevin Lau, ScolioLife combines structural correction, scoliosis-specific rehabilitation, custom 3D bracing, nutrition, and patient education into an integrated, non-surgical model of care. Learn more at https://scoliolife.com About Dr. Kevin LauDr. Kevin Lau, D.C., M.H.N., is the founder and director of ScolioLife. A Doctor of Chiropractic with a Master's degree in Holistic Nutrition, he is an author, researcher, app developer, and international speaker who has spent over 25 years developing non-surgical approaches to scoliosis care.Media Contact: Dr. Kevin Lau, ScolioLife, drkevinlau@scoliolife.com, https://scoliolife.com

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