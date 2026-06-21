DC Health, Instacart, and Martha’s Table Expand Grocery Access Pilot Program, Extending Food Benefits to 1,000 Additional District Families

Building on a successful 2025 launch, DC Health deepens its partnership with Martha’s Table and Instacart to bring fresh food access and delivery benefits to more DC families.

(WASHINGTON, DC) – DC Health announced today an expansion of the Grocery Access Pilot (GAP) program in partnership with Martha’s Table and Instacart. Less than nine months since its October 2025 launch, the GAP program has already provided more than 1,000 DC families with access to online grocery shopping — a tool shown to reduce food insecurity by lowering time and transportation barriers to healthy food.

“Many people in the District face barriers that limit their access to healthy food,” said DC Health Director Dr. Ayanna Bennett. “We are committed to ensuring every resident has access to healthy, affordable food no matter their zip code, mobility, or income. This expansion... making that possible."

"At Instacart, we're using our technology to solve some of the toughest food access challenges facing families and communities," said Casey Aden-Wansbury, Vice President and Head of Global Public Policy at Instacart. "We're proud to build on what we started ... delivering real results for DC families."

Through the expanded program, up to 1,000 additional District families—doubling the program's reach to up to 2,000—will receive a complimentary 12‑month Instacart+ membership to help cover the cost of online grocery delivery.

In addition, 200 participants will receive a monthly grocery stipend of $75, usable like cash toward groceries at participating Instacart retailers. Participants are identified and enrolled by Martha's Table and DC Health based on eligible program participation and need.

Martha's Table, a DC-based nonprofit supporting children, families, and communities, serves as the program's community partner—helping to administer the program and connecting families to broader support services.

“At Martha's Table, we believe every family deserves access to healthy food needed to thrive,” said Tiffany Williams, President and CEO of Martha’s Table. “We’ve seen firsthand the difference this program makes… reaching even more DC families with meaningful food access.”

The DC Health Grocery Access Pilot strengthens food access for families facing barriers to purchasing healthy groceries. The expanded program serves eligible DC families, all receiving subsidized online grocery delivery to remove transportation and geographic obstacles.

The pilot represents an investment of over $300,000 in food and delivery benefits, reinforcing the District’s commitment to equitable food access for eligible residents.

For more information on DC Health's nutrition programs, visit dchealth.dc.gov/nutrition.

CONTACT:

Dorian Walker (DC Health) – (202) 380-6578; [email protected]

Brianna Frias (Instacart Communications) – [email protected]