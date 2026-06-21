Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP Announces 2026 Jack Scura Fund Scholarship Applications Now Open

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$10,000 Scholarship Opportunity Available for New Jersey Students with Disabilities Pursuing Higher Education

Every year we are inspired by the remarkable stories of our applicants.” — John Scura

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP is proud to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Jack Scura Fund Scholarship , a $10,000 educational award created to support New Jersey students with disabilities as they pursue their academic and professional goals. The scholarship honors the legacy of John “Jack” Joseph Scura II, Esq., the founding partner of Scura Law, whose lifelong commitment to education, perseverance, and helping others continues to inspire future generations.The Jack Scura Fund Scholarship was established to recognize outstanding students who have overcome significant challenges and demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership, and community involvement. Since its inception, the scholarship has helped students with disabilities gain greater access to higher education and achieve their dreams.For the 2026 scholarship cycle, one deserving student will receive a total award of $10,000. The scholarship funds will be distributed in two installments to assist with educational expenses: $5,000 for the Fall 2026 semester and $5,000 for the Spring 2027 semester.“Education has the power to transform lives,” said John J. Scura III, partner at Scura Law. “My father believed deeply in the importance of creating opportunities for others, regardless of the obstacles they faced. The Jack Scura Fund Scholarship continues that mission by helping students with disabilities pursue higher education and build successful futures.”The scholarship is open to incoming and current undergraduate or graduate students attending a New Jersey college or university. Eligible applicants must have an intellectual disability, severe physical disability, or psychiatric disability and maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. Special consideration will be given to applicants who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, leadership experience, community service, and personal determination.Applicants are required to submit proof of disability documentation, academic transcripts, two letters of recommendation, and a current resume or curriculum vitae. In addition, candidates must complete a 600- to 800-word essay describing a challenge or setback they have faced and explaining how the experience has shaped their personal growth, resilience, and future aspirations.The scholarship was created in memory of Jack Scura, a respected attorney, mentor, husband, and father who valued education throughout his life. While raising a family alongside his wife Kathleen, Jack worked tirelessly to put himself through college and law school. He was known for his generosity, humility, and dedication to improving the lives of those around him. The scholarship serves as a lasting tribute to his belief that education opens doors and creates opportunities for meaningful success.“Every year we are inspired by the remarkable stories of our applicants,” added Scura. “These students demonstrate extraordinary perseverance and determination. Their accomplishments remind us why this scholarship is so important and why investing in education continues to make a difference.”The application deadline for the 2026 Jack Scura Fund Scholarship is August 15, 2026. All application materials must be submitted in PDF format. The scholarship recipient will be selected through a comprehensive review process that evaluates academic performance, personal achievements, leadership potential, and the quality of the submitted essay.Students, educators, counselors, disability advocates, and community organizations are encouraged to share information about the scholarship with eligible candidates throughout New Jersey. By expanding awareness of the program, Scura Law hopes to reach talented students who may benefit from additional financial support as they pursue their educational goals.For complete eligibility requirements, application instructions, and submission details, visit the Jack Scura Fund webpage at www.scura.com/jack-scura-fund About Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLPScura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP is a full-service law firm with offices throughout North Jersey serving clients throughout the region. The firm is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation as Hackensack car accident lawyers , while maintaining a strong commitment to community service, education, and charitable initiatives. Through the Jack Scura Fund Scholarship, Scura Law continues its mission of empowering individuals and creating opportunities that help students achieve academic and professional success.

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