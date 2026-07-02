Pelican Point Media’s Film ‘An Ordinary Couple 2.0’ Wins Best of Film Documentary Award at 47th Annual Telly Awards

Jaclyn Suri, Co-CEO, Pelican Point Media

Pelican Point Media’s Film ‘An Ordinary Couple 2.0’ Wins Best of Film & Shorts Documentary Award at 47th Annual Telly Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican Point Media's "An Ordinary Couple 2.0" Wins Best of Film & Shorts – Documentary at the 47th Annual Telly AwardsNEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — June 20, 2026 — Pelican Point Media has announced that its documentary film, An Ordinary Couple 2.0, was named the Best of Film & Shorts – Documentary Award Winner in the 47th Annual Telly Awards.The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year's winners include Paramount TV, Warner Bros. Discovery, FOX Entertainment, MoMA, Mayo Clinic, Sony Music, TED, Al Jazeera, Variety, PETA, United Talent Agency, People Inc., Olympic Channel, AccuWeather, ABC News, Dude Perfect, Washington Commanders, Harvard Business School, Modern Post, and others.Pelican Point Media focuses on storytelling through stage and silver screen productions. Collaborating with a dedicated team, the company has produced narratives through projects including Cabin Fever, The Con Is On, and other recognized productions. The company's collective efforts aim to shape the entertainment landscape through innovation and artistic integrity."This award is especially meaningful because An Ordinary Couple 2.0 was created with tremendous passion and belief in the power of authentic storytelling," said Jaclyn Suri of Pelican Point Media. "From development through production, our team remained committed to telling a story that audiences could emotionally connect with. We are deeply grateful to The Telly Awards and proud to see the film recognized alongside so many outstanding projects from across the entertainment industry.""Video has never been more contested, more creative, or more consequential than it is right now," said Amanda Needham, Managing Director of The Telly Awards. "The Telly Awards has had a front-row seat to this industry for 47 years, and today's entertainment is happening in multiple formats, across every screen, and at every budget level."The 47th Annual Telly Awards featured new categories addressing topics within Generative AI, Animation, and Creators. These categories focus on stories and collaborations that are evolving within the video and television industry.With over 13,000 entries globally from video and television content producers, winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which features more than 250 experts across the world of video. Judges for this year included Tamara Kruger, Head of Content and Sponsorships at Google; Janet Graham Borba, Executive VP of Production at HBO; Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer of the WNBA; and Andrea Wertheim, Senior Manager of Post Production at Netflix.The full list of the 47th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at the official Telly Awards website ( tellyawards.com ).About Pelican Point MediaPelican Point Media is an entertainment production company committed to multi-platform storytelling. The company specializes in developing, financing, and producing engaging cinematic and theatrical narratives for global audiences.About The Telly AwardsThe Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council — an industry body of over 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include AWN, View Conference, Skwigly, ACM SIGGRAPH, Seed & Spark, Kinema, The Gotham, Portrait, NAB, RunwayML AIFF, ReelAbilities Film Festival, Film Fatales, FWD-Doc, NYWIFT, Stash, Production Hub, Video Consortium, SeriesFest, and Green The Bid. More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center (tellyawards.com).Media Contact:Jaclyn SuriPelican Point MediaJaclyn@pelicanpointmedia.com949-706-6500

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