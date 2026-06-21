Two People Killed, Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Claiborne Parish Crash

Athens – This morning, at approximately 11:35 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 9 near Louisiana Highway 518. The crash claimed the lives of 22-year-old Katie Barber of Tylertown, MS., and 14-year-old Benson Brady of Kentwood.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Ram pick-up truck was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 9. For reasons still under investigation, the Ram exited the roadway and collided with a tree. Barber, who was a passenger in the Ram and properly restrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Brady, who was a passenger and properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ram and two passengers, who were properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, Louisiana State Police urges drivers to obey all traffic laws and never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can mean the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section -Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]